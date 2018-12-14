Here's when you're most likely to be diagnosed with 10 common types of cancer

news

According to the American Cancer Society, most cancers are commonly diagnosed in older adults. However, a wide variety of cancers can occur in people of any age. And age isn't the only risk factor to keep in mind — differences in hormones, genetics, environmental conditions, and lifestyles can lead to varied risks of developing certain cancers over the course of a lifetime.

Here are the common ages of diagnosis for 10 types of cancers.

Hodgkin lymphoma is most commonly diagnosed during early adulthood.

Lymphomas are a group of cancers that affect the lymph nodes, which are small glands that act as filters for your immune system, trapping viruses and bacteria before they can spread around your body.

Cases of Hodgkin lymphoma are more commonly diagnosed during early adulthood when someone is in their 20s, according to the American Cancer Society. But the risk of developing this type of lymphoma increases again at age 55, making the average age of diagnosis approximately 39 years old.

Breast cancer is rarely diagnosed before age 30.

According to the American Cancer Society, breast cancer is more commonly diagnosed in individuals who are older than 30. Although it's possible, it's somewhat rare to develop this type of cancer before that age.

The chances of being diagnosed with breast cancer increases with age, but according to the National Cancer Institute, family history, breast density, and alcohol consumption are some of many factors that can increase one's risk of developing breast cancer, regardless of age.

Testicular cancer is more commonly diagnosed in young adults, with the average age of diagnosis being 33.

The average age of someone being diagnosed with testicular cancer is 33, according to the American Cancer Society. It's a very rare type of cancer, accounting for just 1% of all cancers that occur in people with testicles, according to the National Health Service.

Although it's an uncommon cancer overall, it's the most common type of cancer to affect men between the ages of 15 and 49.

Testicular cancer can affect one or both testicles and it commonly presents itself as a hard or painful lump that can be felt in the scrotum. Fortunately, Cancer Council reports the five-year survival rate for testicular cancer can be as high as 99%, depending on the time of diagnosis and whether or not it has spread.

Cervical cancer is most often diagnosed in individuals between 35 and 44.

The American Cancer Society reports that cervical cancer is most frequently diagnosed in women between the age of 35 and 44. Although it's possible, it is rarely diagnosed in individuals in their 20s.

Cervical cancer affects the cervix, which is the narrow opening at the bottom of the uterus. It's one of the most common cancers affecting women in the US. The National Institutes of Health (NIH) reported that the five-year survival rate of people diagnosed with cervical cancer is about 75%.

Most cases of thyroid cancer are diagnosed in individuals older than 40.

Cancer Treatment Center of America noted that women are diagnosed with this cancer more frequently than men. On average, most women are diagnosed in their 40s and 50s and most men are diagnosed in their 60s and 70s.

The thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland that rests at the base of your neck. A common sign of thyroid cancer is a painless lump or swelling in the neck, but only one in 20 cases turn out to be cancer.

Most cases of lung cancer are diagnosed in people who are over 45.

According to the Cancer Treatment Centers of America, around two out of three lung cancer cases are diagnosed in people over the age of 65. The average age of someone diagnosed with lung cancer is 71 and the majority of cases are diagnosed after the age of 45.

Prostate cancer is most likely to be diagnosed in individuals over 50.

Prostate cancer mainly affects people over the age of 50, according to Prostate Cancer UK. Most people are diagnosed between 65 and 69 and your risk can increase as you age.

Prostate cancer is more likely to develop in people with a family history of prostate or breast cancer, as there is a connection between both types of genes.

You're most likely to be diagnosed with melanoma in your 60s, but it is also one of the most common cancers in young adults.

The average age of someone diagnosed with melanoma skin cancer is 63, according to the American Cancer Society. However, it is also one of the most common types of cancer in young adults, particularly in women.

Melanoma can be present anywhere on the body, but it usually appears on the legs or back. One of the most common indicators of melanoma is the appearance of a new mole or a change in the appearance of an existing mole.

Ovarian cancer is usually diagnosed in post-menopausal individuals over the age of 63.

The risk of developing ovarian cancer increases with age, according to the American Cancer Society. Ovarian cancer is rare in people under 40 and it usually develops after the onset of menopause. Half of all people with ovarian cancer are diagnosed after the age of 63.

Some of the risk factors for ovarian cancer include using fertility treatments, being overweight, smoking, and having had breast cancer.

Brain cancer is most commonly diagnosed after someone is 65 years old, but it is also a common childhood cancer.

The Cancer Treatment Centers of America notes that the frequency of brain cancer diagnoses increase with age, with most cases being diagnosed in individuals who are 65 or older.

But, brain tumors are also the leading cause of cancer-related deaths for children under the age of 14, according to Everyday Health

According to the American Brain Tumor Association, some outward signs of brain cancer can vary depending on a tumors size, type, and location. However, common symptoms include headaches, seizures, memory loss, personality changes, and vision problems.

