Here's what the cast of 'Mary Queen of Scots' looks like in real life

"Mary, Queen of Scots" tells the story of the friendship and rivalry between cousins Mary Stuart, the Queen of Scotland, and Queen Elizabeth I, who ruled over England and Ireland.

The two queens are portrayed by Saoirse Ronan and Margot Robbie in the upcoming film. But while Ronan is recognizable as Mary, Queen of Scots, Robbie is nearly unrecognizable as Queen Elizabeth I.

Here's what the cast looks like in real life.

"Mary Queen of Scots" landed in theaters on Friday.

Saoirse Ronan stars as the titular Mary, Queen of Scots.

Mary was the Queen of Scotland and cousin of Queen Elizabeth I, who ruled over England and Ireland. The two became rivals after Mary attempted to claim her cousin's throne. She was beheaded at the age of 44.

Ronan, 24, is really Irish, not Scottish.

The 24-year-old actress has been nominated for three Oscars for her roles in "Atonement," "Brooklyn," and "Lady Bird."

Margot Robbie transformed into Queen Elizabeth I with red hair and painted face.

Elizabeth ruled over England and Ireland until her death at 69. She was succeeded by her cousin Mary's son, James VI.

Robbie is an Australian actress.

The 28-year-old actress broke out in the United States after starring in "The Wolf of Wall Street." She earned an Oscar nomination for playing Tonya Harding in "I, Tonya" and played Harley Quinn in "Suicide Squad."

Jack Lowden plays Lord Darnley, Mary's second husband.

He was Mary's cousin and the father of her son, James VI. Darnley was murdered eight months after his son's birth.

Lowden is also bearded in real life.

The 28-year-old Scottish actor's credits include "War and Peace" and "Dunkirk."

Joe Alwyn portrays Robert Dudley, one of Elizabeth's good friends and suitors.

He was a statesman who worked closely with the queen.

Alwyn is normally blonde.

The 27-year-old actor made his film debut in "Billy Lynn's Long Halftime Walk." In 2018, he also starred in "Operation Finale," "The Favourite," and "Boy Erased." He's currently dating Taylor Swift.

David Tennant had a long beard to play John Knox, a Scottish minister.

Knox founded the Presbyterian Church of Scotland.

Tennant has a much cleaner shave now.

The 47-year-old Scottish star is known for starring on "Doctor Who," "Broadchurch," and "Jessica Jones."

Gemma Chan plays Queen Elizabeth's friend, Elizabeth Hardwick.

She was a noblewoman and was married four times.

Chan recently starred in "Crazy Rich Asians."

The 36-year-old British actress will next appear in "Captain Marvel."

Guy Pearce has a beard as William Cecil, an advisor to Queen Elizabeth I.

He served as the secretary of state twice and convinced Queen Elizabeth to go through with Mary's execution.

Pearce shaved his beard.

Pearce is known for starring on "Mildred Pierce" and in "Memento," "The King's Speech," "Iron Man 3," and "Alien: Covenant."

Ismael Cruz Córdova had some long hair to portray David Rizzio, a friend of Mary's.

Rizzio was an Italian member of Mary's court. It was rumored that the two were more than friends and Rizzio was murdered in the queen's presence.

Córdova's hair is much shorter in real life.

Córdova played Mando on "Sesame Street" and will next appear in "Miss Bala."

James McArdle had quite the beard to portray James Stewart, Earl of Moray and Mary's brother.

Stewart was actually an illegitimate son of Mary's father. He served as Mary's advisor, but didn't approve of Mary's marriage to Lord Darnley and attempted to lead a raid on his sister.

McArdle doesn't look anything like the bearded earl.

The 29-year-old Scottish actor was in "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" and starred in "Angels in America" on Broadway.

Maria-Victoria Dragus as Mary Fleming, one of Mary's ladies-in-waiting.

She was a childhood friend of Queen Mary's.

Dragus is a German actress.

She's set to star on "Looking for Alaska."