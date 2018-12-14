Pulse.ng logo
Here's what the cast of 'Aquaman' looks like in real life

Some of the actors in the new DC movie don't look like their characters at all.

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in "Aquaman." play

Jason Momoa and Amber Heard in "Aquaman."

(Warner Bros.)

  • "Aquaman" tells the story of Arthur Curry, the half-human heir to the underwater kingdom of Atlantis, who must lead his people against his half-brother who wants to take over the human world.
  • Jason Momoa plays the title character Aquaman, and his look in the movie isn't much different from how the actor usually looks. But some stars like Patrick Wilson and Amber Heard don't look like their characters at all.
  • Here's what the cast looks like in real life.
  • "Aquaman" hits theaters Friday, December 21.

Jason Momoa plays Arthur Curry, a half-Atlantean half-human also known as Aquaman.

Momoa first appeared as Arthur Curry in 2017's "Justice League." He was one of the only good parts of the movie.



Jason Momoa doesn't look that much different in real life.

Momoa, who wore his hair dry for the "Aquaman" premiere in Los Angeles, gained fame for his role as Khal Drogo on the first season of "Game of Thrones."



The wig Amber Heard wears as Mera is very red.

The wig Heard wears as Mera in "Aquaman" is different from the more natural look she wore for her brief appearance in "Justice League."



Amber Heard wore her hair up for the Los Angeles premiere.

Heard is an activist and has raised awareness about domestic violence and sexual violence. She made her feature film debut in 2004's "Friday Night Lights," and in 2017 she briefly dated Elon Musk.



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II plays the primary villain, Black Manta.

Manta is a ruthless treasure hunter who creates deadly technological innovations.



Yahya Abdul-Mateen II obviously isn't evil in real life.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is best known for his role as Cadillic on the Netflix original series "The Get Down," but he also had a role in 2017's "The Greatest Showman."



Nicole Kidman plays Atlanna, the Queen of Atlantis.

Atlanna is Arthur Curry's mother. She fell in love with a human lighthouse owner who rescued her during a storm. Arthur is born with the power to communicate with marine life because of her.



Nicole Kidman looks pretty much the same in real life.

Kidman has had quite a year. In addition to filming season two of "Big Little Lies," she's been promoting two other big films including "Aquaman," "Boy Erased," and "Destroyer."



Patrick Wilson plays Arthur Curry's half-brother, Orm the Ocean Master.

Orm wants to declare war on the surface world because he believes that humanity polluted the seas. He doesn't get along with his half-brother.



Patrick Wilson has much darker hair than Orm.

Patrick Wilson is not a natural blonde like his "Aquaman" character, and it's also safe to say he does not live under water.



Willem Dafoe wears his hair pushed back as Nuidis Vulko.

Nuidis Vulko is Arthur's mentor. He was supposed to make his debut in "Justice League," but his scenes were cut.



Willem Dafoe's hair is less constricted when he's not shooting.

Dafoe has been nominated for an Oscar for best supporting actor three times. He also appears in the 2018 film "Vox Lux," opposite Natalie Portman and Jude Law.



Dolph Lundgren plays Nereus.

Nereus is the king of the Atlantean tribe of Xebel. He's also Mera's father, which explains the hair color.



His hair situation is a lot different in real life.

Lundgren has blonder hair in real life, not the red like his "Aquaman" character Nereus.



Temuera Morrison plays Arthur's father, Thomas Curry.

Thomas Curry is a lighthouse keeper who lives in Maine.



Temuera Morrison dressed it up for the film's premiere.

Morrison played Jango Fett in "Star Wars: Attack of the Clones," and provided the voice of Chief Tui in Disney's 2016 animated feature "Moana."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



