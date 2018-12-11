Here's what 13 of this year's Miss Universe contestants look like without makeup

news

On Sunday, 94 women from around the globe will compete in the 67th Miss Universe competition, and each contestant will be the embodiment of confidence. In fact, the competition's motto is "Confidently Beautiful."

While it may seem easy to be confident dressed in an elaborate gown and expensive makeup, some contestants look and feel just as good without all the glamour.

Keep scrolling to see what confidence means to them, both with and without makeup.

Ana Aviao will represent Angola.

She is studying International Business and Management and hopes to become an entrepreneur.

"Confidence means accepting your vulnerability," Aviao said. "I find that we have a very hard time in today's society to express this while believing that we are confident. I believe that when a person is able to be vulnerable, they are exerting their own confidence. Nobody can hold that against you."

Hnin Thway Yu Aung will represent Myanmar.

The 22-year-old established her own sunglass shop and describes herself as "hardworking."

Hnin Thway Yu Aung says she also enjoys making Thai food.

Kimberly Julsing will represent Aruba.

The 20-year-old is studying nursing and has a passion for helping the elderly.

"'They will like me, but I’m okay if they don’t.' This is the phrase I adopted after overcoming hard experiences of my own, like being bullied," Julsing said.

Enikő Kecskés will represent Hungary.

The 21-year-old lives in Budapest and considers education to be one of her top priorities.

She speaks English, German, and Hungarian.

Mariana Garcia will represent Guatemala.

At 19 years old, Mariana Garcia describes herself as "disciplined and responsible."

"What makes me confident is smiling. I know that if I smile I will transmit my feelings to others and a genuine smile changes everything in many ways," she said. "It's your best way to be in front of many people and feel free."

Céline Flores Willers will represent Germany.

The 25-year-old is about to finish her master's degree in business communication.

Flores Willers speaks English, German, and Spanish.

Andrea Toscano will represent Mexico.

The 20-year-old is studying nutrition and acted as guardian to her siblings after her parents divorced.

"Being confident means believing in yourself," Toscano said. "I feel confidence through being genuine and authentic while expressing my passion."

Estelle Curd will represent New Zealand.

The 27-year-old is pursuing her master's degree in business.

Curd leads a team of five and is part of the senior leadership team at her national automotive group.

Read more: Here's what 40 celebrities look like without makeup

Aramide Lopez will represent Nigeria.

The 21-year-old loves fashion, singing, and modeling. She also has a degree in history and diplomatic studies.

"When I'm on the runway, I have an extra amount of confidence," Lopez said. "I feel like I own myself. Having confidence means accepting yourself and loving yourself and being able to stand in front of the world. Confidence gives you life."

Zahra Khanum will represent Singapore.

The 23-year-old has a degree in sociology and hopes to become a teacher.

Khanum speaks English, Hindi, and Malay.

Kiara Ortega will represent Puerto Rico.

The 25-year-old says she is cheerful and spontaneous but loves to help people most.

"Confidence is self-security," Ortega said. "Confidence is when you're able to speak from your heart and not being afraid of what people think of you. When I am able to experience things I have never done before and overcoming fear of the unknown, I gain confidence."

Akpene Diata Hoggar will represent Ghana.

The 25-year-old has an MIS degree from Ashesi University.

Diata Hoggar describes herself as a blogger, model, and entrepreneur.

Jastina Doreen Riederer will represent Switzerland.

The 20-year-old speaks English, German, Italian, and Spanish.

"Confidence is accepting not being perfect. Being unique is being something beautiful," Riederer said. "The real beauty shines from the heart."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.