Here's what 12 Michelin-starred restaurants serve around the holidays

While many celebrate the holidays with homemade feasts filled with turkey and stuffing, there are some who choose to enjoy theirs at some of the world's finest restaurants.

Eateries that have earned Michelin stars are considered some of the best restaurants in the world — and eating there usually comes with a big price tag.

While the holiday menus at such places look very different than what your grandma is serving, each dish is expected to be a holiday gift to your taste buds.

From foie gras to squab, keep reading to find out what Michelin-starred restaurants are serving this holiday season.

Quince in San Francisco

Quince in San Francisco earned three Michelin stars with its contemporary menu, which is best represented in its unique holiday dishes.

Christmas Eve menu:

Perigord truffle "carbonara" with smoked egg, pecorino, and savoy cabbage

Roast goose with red cabbage cooked in goose fat and mushrooms

Cost: $335 per person

Aureole in New York City

Although Aureole has "only " one Michelin star, it is considered one of the best restaurants in Manhattan. Its holiday courses show why.

Christmas Eve menu:

Butternut squash soup

Poached Maine lobster with leeks and carrots

Roasted Christmas goose with cabbage and brioche dumpling

Venison loin with celery puree

Prime beef tenderloin with roasted Brussels sprouts

Red wine poached pear with spiced hot chocolate

Cost: $145 per person

La Pergola in Rome, Italy

La Pergola in Rome, Italy, has three stars and an impressive holiday menu. On Christmas Eve, the restaurant serves a wide variety of dishes from tuna tartare to lobster. But the Christmas Day dinner is most mouthwatering.

Christmas Day menu:

Buffalo meat with smoked ricotta

Squid filled with punk shrimps

Capon tortellini with pumpkin puree

Sole with spinach and black truffle

Duck breast with black salsify and hazelnuts

Cost: $561 per person

Le Cinq in Paris, France

Le Cinq is a staple in the Parisian restaurant scene with three Michelin stars. The gourmet eatery — which is part of the Four Seasons — has a diverse offering around the holidays. While the New Year's Eve menu is a whopping $1,368 per person, the Christmas menu will save you money — but not much.

Christmas menu:

Langoustine with caviar

Oysters served two ways

Wild turbot with black diamonds

Capon stuffed with chestnut and truffle tapenade

Cost: $604 per person

La Bouitte in Saint-Martin-de-Belleville, France

La Bouitte is located inside a luxury hotel of the same name, and is widely considered one of the best restaurants in the Alps, with three Michelin stars. This fine dining establishment serves an extraordinary menu all season long.

Holiday menu:

Escargot in parsley, mini grilled tomatoes, and spinach shoots

Duck foie gras in an escalope

Brown trout cooked blue with melted fresh butter

Squab roasted on a skillet

Lamb with grilled blackcurrant buds

Fillet of beef on the barbecue

Rhubarb on meringue skewer

Cost: meals range from $181 to $370

Ai Fiori in New York City

Ai Fiori, located in Midtown, Manhattan, has one Michelin star and serves a traditional Italian Feast of Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve, for $175 per person. Their menu on Christmas Day is equally lengthy.

Christmas Day menu:

Caviar: Imperial Gold Ossetra or Royal Belgian

Lobster risotto

Duck breast with beets and radicchio

Venison chop with sweet potatoes and mushrooms

Halibut with celery and mushrooms

Scallops with fennel, leeks, and trout roe

Chocolate cake with brandy or gelato

Cost: $150 per person

The Goring in London, UK

The Dining Room at The Goring in London has one Michelin star, and its Christmas menu is a mix of classic British foods with a holiday twist.

Christmas menu:

Lobster salad with almonds and lemon mayonnaise

Poached quail with foie gras and a chestnut mushroom aioli

Roast farm turkey with turkey sausage, cranberry, and bacon

Venison Wellington with plum puree and smoked cauliflower

Salmon Coulibiac with fennel and leeks

Christmas pudding with confit orange and brandy cream

Cost: $360 per person

Daniel in New York City

With two stars, Daniel serves classic French cuisine on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. You can forget about the turkey this year and instead treat yourself to Daniel's holiday feast.

Christmas Eve menu:

Grilled salmon with butternut squash

Foie gras studded farm venison with Honeycrisp apple and celery

Lamb chop with peas and spinach

Wagyu strip loin with red cabbage

Golden apple with cider mousse

Cost: $345 per person

Alyn Williams at The Westbury in London, UK

Alyn Williams at The Westbury in London has one star and serves up a modern European cuisine for its holiday meals.

Christmas menu:

Wild Alaskan king crab with caviar

Halibut with parsley root

Wiltshire bronze turkey with stuffing, potatoes, sprouts, and carrots

Clementine sorbet

Petite fours and mince pie truffles

Cost: $244 per person

The Breslin in New York City

The Breslin is a one Michelin star restaurant that mimics a classic British gastropub and operates at the Ace Hotel.

Christmas menu:

Salt cod brandade with garlic toast

Smoked duck breast and confit leg with roasted beets

Porchetta with broccoli rabe and roasted squash

Gingerbread cheesecake with cranberry orange compote and candied ginger

Cost: $95 per person

The Restaurant at Meadowood in Napa Valley

The Restaurant at Meadowood is a three-star Michelin restaurant in Napa Valley, California. The eatery hosts a special event around the holidays called the Twelve Days of Christmas in which 12 different chefs each create a special menu each night leading up to Christmas.

Sampling of Twelve Days of Christmas menu:

Okra seed caviar smoked mackerel

Coal roasted foie winter pea milk bread

Whelk conserva tartine of herbs and seaweed butter

Mochi balls in hoshigaki piloncillo ginger flower broth

Cost: $100 to $500 per person

Gotham Bar and Grill in New York City

Gotham Bar and Grill earned one Michelin star after making its mark in the competitive New York restaurant scene. The Michelin guide called the food "comforting and creative," which can be seen in its simple yet delicious holiday brunch.

Holiday Brunch menu:

Deviled egg with caviar

Smoked Norwegian salmon with potato galette

Duck and chicory salad

Nova Scotia halibut with cauliflower and leeks

New York steak with onion rings

Cost: $75 per person

Le Bernardin in New York City

Le Bernardin is another icon in Manhattan with three Michelin stars. Its exhaustive nine-course holiday menu is served from December 20 to 29.

Holiday menu:

Bay scallop sea urchin with granny smith apple

Tasmanian trout with caviar and horseradish

Langoustine with foie gras croutons

Seafood truffle pasta with crab and scallops

Monkfish with mushroom puree

Dover Sole with sea beans and potato crisps

Venison with parsnip mousseline

Quince with puffed quinoa and goat's milk ice cream

Cost: $270 per person

