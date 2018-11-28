Here's what 12 Michelin-starred restaurants serve around the holidays

Michelin-starred restaurants aren't serving turkey and stuffing around the holidays. Instead, they're cooking everything from foie gras to escargot.
While many celebrate the holidays with homemade feasts filled with turkey and stuffing, there are some who choose to enjoy theirs at some of the world's finest restaurants.
Eateries that have earned Michelin stars are considered some of the best restaurants in the world — and eating there usually comes with a big price tag.
While the holiday menus at such places look very different than what your grandma is serving, each dish is expected to be a holiday gift to your taste buds.
From foie gras to squab, keep reading to find out what Michelin-starred restaurants are serving this holiday season.
Quince in San Francisco earned three Michelin stars with its contemporary menu, which is best represented in its unique holiday dishes.
Christmas Eve menu:
Cost: $335 per person
Although Aureole has "only " one Michelin star, it is considered one of the best restaurants in Manhattan. Its holiday courses show why.
Christmas Eve menu:
Cost: $145 per person
La Pergola in Rome, Italy, has three stars and an impressive holiday menu. On Christmas Eve, the restaurant serves a wide variety of dishes from tuna tartare to lobster. But the Christmas Day dinner is most mouthwatering.
Christmas Day menu:
Cost: $561 per person
Le Cinq is a staple in the Parisian restaurant scene with three Michelin stars. The gourmet eatery — which is part of the Four Seasons — has a diverse offering around the holidays. While the New Year's Eve menu is a whopping $1,368 per person, the Christmas menu will save you money — but not much.
Christmas menu:
Cost: $604 per person
La Bouitte is located inside a luxury hotel of the same name, and is widely considered one of the best restaurants in the Alps, with three Michelin stars. This fine dining establishment serves an extraordinary menu all season long.
Holiday menu:
Cost: meals range from $181 to $370
Ai Fiori, located in Midtown, Manhattan, has one Michelin star and serves a traditional Italian Feast of Seven Fishes on Christmas Eve, for $175 per person. Their menu on Christmas Day is equally lengthy.
Christmas Day menu:
Cost: $150 per person
The Dining Room at The Goring in London has one Michelin star, and its Christmas menu is a mix of classic British foods with a holiday twist.
Christmas menu:
Cost: $360 per person
With two stars, Daniel serves classic French cuisine on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. You can forget about the turkey this year and instead treat yourself to Daniel's holiday feast.
Christmas Eve menu:
Cost: $345 per person
Alyn Williams at The Westbury in London has one star and serves up a modern European cuisine for its holiday meals.
Christmas menu:
Cost: $244 per person
The Breslin is a one Michelin star restaurant that mimics a classic British gastropub and operates at the Ace Hotel.
Christmas menu:
Cost: $95 per person
The Restaurant at Meadowood is a three-star Michelin restaurant in Napa Valley, California. The eatery hosts a special event around the holidays called the Twelve Days of Christmas in which 12 different chefs each create a special menu each night leading up to Christmas.
Sampling of Twelve Days of Christmas menu:
Cost: $100 to $500 per person
Gotham Bar and Grill earned one Michelin star after making its mark in the competitive New York restaurant scene. The Michelin guide called the food "comforting and creative," which can be seen in its simple yet delicious holiday brunch.
Holiday Brunch menu:
Cost: $75 per person
Le Bernardin is another icon in Manhattan with three Michelin stars. Its exhaustive nine-course holiday menu is served from December 20 to 29.
Holiday menu:
Cost: $270 per person
