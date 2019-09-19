About 167 countries across the world have their citizens living in the country.

Foreigner Identification Management Systems (FIMS), a private partner of the National Identification Authority made the revelation.

1,617 Nigerians have so far been noted to be living in the country.

China, India, Nigeria, America and Lebanon are the countries with the highest number of citizens living in Ghana.

The firm which is a private partner of the National Identification Authority (NIA) registering foreign residents in Ghana.

According to the FIMS’ data, between January and August 2019, 22,393 foreigner’s residents in Ghana have been issued ID cards.

It comprises 15,679 foreign residents who have renewed their ID cards and 6,714 fresh applicants who were also issued ID cards.

The numbers come after the FIMS embarked on a mass registration exercise from September 9, and will end October 31, 2019.

The Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA, Assistant Comptroller of Immigration (ACI), Francis Palmdeti made the revelation while he spoke to Accra based, Finder.

The exercise is currently taking place at the Accra International Conference Centre.

He noted that foreigners are required to renew their ID cards each, urging that foreigners need the ID card to apply for resident’s permit in the country.

15,679 Foreigners renew ID cards

Mr Palmdeti noted that 15,679 foreigners legally resident in Ghana have renewed their foreigners ID cards between January and August 2019.

6,714 First-time applicants issued ID cards

6,714 first-time applications by foreigners legally resident in Ghana have their processed and issued.

Here are the top 10 countries that have its nationals in Ghana

Chinese nationals

ACI Palmdeti revealed that 6,022 Chinese citizens have been issued foreigners’ identification cards, which is the highest on the list.

Indian nationals

He added that Indians emerged second highest with 3,434 citizens resident in Ghana who have been issued foreigners’ identification cards.

Nigerians

He noted that the number of Nigerians who have been issued foreigners ID cards amounted to 1,617.

Americans

The Head of Corporate Affairs of the NIA stated that a total of 1,153 citizens of the United States of America have been issued foreigners’ identification cards.

Other countries nationals among the top 10 countries

ACI Palmdeti gave the breakdown of the other countries that constitutes the top as Lebanon – 579, United Kingdom – 532, South Africa – 458, Germany – 383, Philippines – 399, and France – 300.