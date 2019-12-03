The ‘Children of Blood and Bone’ writer has a new book — ‘The Children of Virtue and Vengeance.’

It is the sequel to her debut novel which kept her on the top 10 New York Times Bestseller list for 25 weeks!

She has released the first chapters of the highly anticipated sequel ahead of the book’s release.

Nigerian author Tomi Adeyemi has made the first six chapters of ‘The Children of Virtue and Vengeance’ available online.

The second book in the Legacy of Orisha trilogy follows the original story that started in the ground-breaking West African-inspired fantasy ‘Children of Blood and Bone.’

According to the synopsis, “Zélie and Amari have finally succeeded in bringing magic back to the land of Orïsha. But the ritual was more powerful than they could’ve imagined, reigniting the powers of not only the maji, but of nobles with magic ancestry, too."

"Now, Zélie struggles to unite the maji in an Orïsha where the enemy is just as powerful as they are. But with civil war looming on the horizon, Zélie finds herself at a breaking point: she must discover a way to bring the kingdom together or watch as Orïsha tears itself apart.”

The book has been getting great reviews ahead of its release today, December 3, 2019. It has already been selected as one of Amazon’s Best Books of December 2019.

Reviewing the book, Seira Wilson, Amazon Editor, writes, "Tomi Adeyemi scores another hit with her second book Children of Virtue and Vengeance. Adeyemi elegantly brings readers back into the world she created In her blockbuster debut, Children of Blood and Bone, picking up the thread after Zélie’s powerful ritual brought magic back to the realm... Once again, Adeyemi wraps things up with both a satisfying conclusion to this piece of the puzzle and a thrilling glimpse of what’s to come."

You can read the snippet here.