Here's how the Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra has changed through the years

The Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bras go for millions — here's how they have changed over the last 23 years.
The annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show is an extravagant parade of beautiful models, lingerie, and musicians. But perhaps the most mesmerizing element of the televised event is the announcement of the Victoria's Secret Fantasy Bra each year.
One Angel is chosen to wear the designated garment on the runway, and it is one of the highest honors in fashion. The bra is also a highlight of the runway show — and each one goes for millions of dollars.
See how the iconic Fantasy Bra has evolved over the years, as well as the Angels who have worn it on the runway.
At $1 million, it happens to be the least expensive Fantasy Bra from the last 22 years.
Simple and sophisticated, the $3 million Fantasy Bra was made in collaboration with Harry Winston.
Pestova wore a $5 million Fantasy Bra that was lined with a vibrant arrangement of floral rubies and secured by diamond straps. You can see the stunning lingerie on Teen Vogue.
Klum dazzled in a $10 million sapphire blue bra that was set with 2,000 starry diamonds. See the enchanting look on Teen Vogue.
At $15 million, Bündchen's bra and coordinating panties was the most expensive lingerie set ever, earning a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records, according to Teen Vogue.
Klum debuted the $12.5 million Heavenly Star Bra, which was saturated in sweet pink sapphires for the Victoria's Secret's first televised event. It is the most expensive bra in the Guinness Book of World Records.
The $10 million Fantasy Bra has a floral vibe, with a swirling pattern of diamond, emerald, and ruby roses.
Klum's third Fantasy Bra cost $11 million and took 370 hours to make, reports People.
Instead of walking down the runway in her $10 million Fantasy Bra, Banks and the Angels traveled across the country for the Victoria's Secret "Angels Across America" tour. Though the garment never saw the runway, everyone saw the beautiful bra with its 70-carat diamond centerpiece. Take a look at the masterpiece on Teen Vogue.
Bündchen slayed on the runway in a $12.5 million Fantasy Bra that glitters with 2,900 pave diamonds, 22 rubies, and a 101-carat diamond pendant, as reported by Teen Vogue.
She wore $6.5 million worth of diamonds for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show that year, held in Los Angeles, California.
Ebanks wore $4.5 million under her Christmas tree cape. This festive Fantasy Bra was made with diamonds, emeralds, and rubies.
Jeweler Martin Katz brought the first midnight black Fantasy Bra to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show with a slew of diamonds, black diamonds, and rubies. It was worth $5 million.
There's a lot going on with this $3 million look. Victoria's Secret returned with another dark bra and full-length gloves — only this time they added a 16-carat heart-shaped diamond.
The whimsical feathery wings of pastel blues, pinks and golden tones complemented the $2 million of sapphires, white diamonds, and topazes set in white gold. People reports that this was a labor-intensive garment, taking 1,500 hours to complete.
Kerr looked like a mermaid washed in $2.5 million worth of pearls, diamonds, citrines, and aquamarine blue.
Ambrosio's first Fantasy Bra blossomed in amethysts, sapphires, rubies, and diamonds — plus, the $2.5 million bra had a 20-carat diamond removable centerpiece. Casual.
Swanepoel truly received the royal treatment when she walked in the $10 million Fantasy Bra of 2013. In an interview with People, the blonde bombshell revealed how thrilled she was that Victoria's Secret had to create a mold of her body in order to make the bra.
Lima and Ambrosio made Victoria's Secret history when they strutted down the runway to model two Fantasy Bras. Each one cost $2 million.
Lily Aldridge's first Fantasy Bra was bursting with color, and was valued at $2 million.
Tookes donned the precious emerald and diamond Fantasy Bra — worth $3 million — in the first Victoria's Secret Fashion Show to take place in Paris, France.
The 2017 Fantasy Bra was worth $2 million. Ribeiro glistened in the intricate pattern of sapphires, blue topaz, and diamonds while walking the runway in Shanghai, China.
Worth $1 million, the 2018 "Dream Angels" bra was made from 2,100 Atelier Swarovski-created diamonds. A retail version of the runway bra is sold on the Victoria's Secret website for $250.
