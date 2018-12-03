Here's how 'Life-Size 2' still included Lindsay Lohan even though she couldn't do the sequel

news

Warning: Minor spoilers ahead for Freeform's "Life-Size 2."

On Sunday night, fans of the 2000 classic "Life-Size" finally got a sequel — and it even managed to pay tribute to Lindsay Lohan, who was unable to film new scenes.

"Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve" sees Tyra Banks reprise her role as Eve, a doll who comes to life. It follows Francia Raisa as Grace, the young CEO of the toy company that produces the Eve doll.

Grace's mother, who founded the company, is somehow in possession of the spell book that Lohan's character from the original, Casey, uses in the first film; Grace finds a photo of Casey in between its pages.

"To Eleanor," Casey had written on the back of the photo, addressing Grace's mother.

"This book changed my life. Maybe some other little girl can use it."

Later in the movie, when (spoiler alert) Grace decides to revamp the Eve doll, she designs an outfit to match Casey's old football uniform.

"That one's for you, Casey," Grace says when she presents the new doll.

Although these short moments may have left some viewers wanting more, fans were already aware that Lohan was unable to fit filming into her busy schedule; she is otherwise occupied with her club in Mykonos, Greece, and a reality show based on its day-to-day operations.

Luckily, the filmmakers were still determined to pay tribute to Casey.

"For the people that are obsessed with Lindsay Lohan, as I am, from the first 'Life-Size,' I feel like she's a part of this even though she couldn't do this sequel," Banks said on "Good Morning America" on Thursday.

"So we made sure that there's moments in there — you'll see a little something."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.