The Church of Pentecost in Ghana has banned pre-wedding photos among would-be couples in the church.

General Secretary of the Church Apostle, Nana Yaw Kumi, said they have also banned alcoholic beverages and secular music at wedding receptions.

The church said it is doing this to reduce the expensive weddings becoming the norm among members.

The Church of Pentecost has encouraged its members to abide by certain rules to prevent premarital sex and costly marriage ceremonies.

The General Secretary of the Church Apostle, Nana Yaw Kumi, said the church is discouraging its members especially the youth, from taking sensual pre-wedding photo shoots.

He explained that most pre-wedding photos do not speak well of Christians who have planned to marry before God.

He added that the Pentecost church said that many would-be couples abuse the concept of pre-wedding photos by touching vital areas of each other as if they were already married.

“During the pre-engagement time, under the guise of courting, they would be taking all sorts of pictures and spread it all over the place, and the pictures suggest they are already married,”

“You would realise that where they are touching and what they are doing are things that are supposed to be done by married couples. So we really want to discourage that… some are even bold enough to bring it on the day of the celebration of the marriage, you see them on the screen – somebody has raised the lady, sitting on his lap, touching this place and all that. We really want to discourage it that is what we mean by modesty and decency," he added.

Pre-wedding photos have become a part of many marriages. In Ghana, many people take such photos and use them as teasers on social media prior to their weddings.

The Church of Pentecost has also banned the serving of alcoholic beverages and playing of secular songs with ungodly lyrics during wedding receptions.

They explained that this is to cut down the cost involved in getting married and also encourage decent weddings.

The General Secretary of the Church announced the decision on Saturday at the ongoing Global Minister’s Conference at Pentecost Convention Center (PCC) at Gomoa Fetteh near Kasoa in the Central Region.