Here is how South Africans dominated Pornhub in 2018

The recently released Pornhub '2018 year in review' has revealed how Africans dominated the platform.

Despite being the twentieth largest consumer of content on Pornhub, after Russia, Argentina and Sweden, South Africans currently hold the award for having the second-longest sessions in the world.

Data released by the platform showed that South Africans spent at least 10 minutes 57 second per session. They were overtaken by the Philippines who stayed the longest with an impressive 13 minutes 50 seconds.

Third on the list is the United States with 10 minutes and 37 seconds, followed by Ukraine and Canada with 10 minutes 26 seconds then Britain with 10 minutes 17 seconds.

Reacting to this review, Pornhub explained, "Time on site can reflect many factors including the speed of broadband and mobile internet bandwidth available in different regions. While visitors may [also] be taking more time to watch videos and make use of Pornhub's community features."

Why South Africans dominated Pornhub

South Africa's long durations can be traced to a 3 per cent increase in mobile usage. Smartphone visits went from 78 per cent in 2017 to 81 per cent this year. Overall, there was 91% growth in mobile usage in all of Pornhub's top 20 traffic countries.

The recap also showed that South Africa has the third highest number of female visitors (35%), recording a 3 per cent in 2018 as compared to last year. Once again, the Philippines takes the number one slot with 38%, followed by 35% from Brazil.

Majority of these South African users are between ages 25 to 34 (42%). Second being 18 - 24-year-olds (22%), followed by 35 - 44 (19%), 45 - 54 (10%) and 55 - 64 (5%).

Meanwhile, 'Black South African' remains the top search term for this year while Mia Khalifa, an American-Lebanese webcam model, is the top pornstar and 'Ebony' is the number one category.

Silver lining

Despite being ranked as the country with the second longest durations, South Africans actually spent 5 seconds less on the platform per session compared to 2017.

This makes South Africa the only country in the top 20 to decrease its consumption based on time.