'Lionheart' started showing in cinemas on Friday, December 21, 2018

Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut is getting good reviews online

It will be available for streaming on Netflix on January 4, 2019.

In September 2018, Genevieve Nnaji's directorial debut, 'Lionheart' and Netflix's first Nigerian original film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in Canada.

The movie, which captures the challenges of a female in a male-dominated industry, later screened at the Marrakech Film Festival in Morocco and finally started showing in Nigerian cinemas on December 21, 2018.

So far, Lionheart which features Nnaji, Nkem Owoh, Pete Edochie, and Onyeka Onwenu, has been well received by viewers with some hailing it as an 'excellent film.'

Here is how Nigerians are reacting to Genevieve Nnaji's movie:

