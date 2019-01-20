Following the recent launch of the new Nigerian international electronic passport, Business Insider Sub Saharan Africa takes a look at travel documents across the continent.
Here is how much it costs to get an e-passport in nine African countries:
Kenya
- Fee -32 Pages for $44, 48 pages for $59 and 64 Pages for $74
- Validity - 10 years
Ethiopia
- Fee - $90 for 32 pages and $165 for 64 Pages
- Validity - 5 years
Gambia
- Fee - $61
- Validity - 5 years
Morocco
- Fee - $50
- Validity - 5 years
Somalia
- Fee - $150 for Somalis outside Somalia and $100 for Somalis
- Validity - 5 years
South Africa
- Fee - $14
- Validity - 10
Tanzania
- Fee - $67.5
- Validity - 10 years
Tunisia
- Fee - $20
- Validity - 5 years
- Note: Not an e-passport
Zimbabwe
- Fee - $53