This is the fifth year the ranking has been released. The ranking places spotlights on the works of young Ghanaians across the world, examining their businesses and impacts in various sectors.

The founder and MD of Avance Media, Prince Akpah said “the list serves as an encouragement to young Ghanaians who are accomplished in their industries and continue to build a distinguished brand for themselves and influence over others. This list also urges those honoured to continue striving harder so their stories can inspire other young people to also contribute their quota to the development of Ghana and the continent of Africa."

Meanwhile, public voting has started via gh.avancemedia.org for the public to decide who among the 50 honourees is the most influential young person in 2019. The public voting ends on 27th January.

Here is the full list below

Business

Anthony Dzamefe [CEO, Caveman Watches]

Awura Abena Agyeman [CEO, WearGhana]

Marcia Ashong [CEO, The Boardroom Africa]

Rashida Saani Nasamu [CEO, I-ZAR Group]

Sangu Delle [CEO, Africa Health Holdings]

Entertainment

Becca [Musician]

Kofi Kinaata [Musician]

Kuami Eugene [Musician]

Kwesi Arthur [Musician]

Stonebwoy [Musician]

Law & Governance

Hon Francisca Oteng-Mensah [Member of Parliament, Kwabre East Constituency]

John Dumelo [Parliamentary Candidate, National Democratic Congress]

Kofi Tonto [Head of Information and Public Affairs, Embassy of Ghana in United States]

Hon Kojo Oppong Nkrumah [Minister, Ministry for Information]

Sammy Gyamfi [Communications Director, National Democratic Congress]

Leadership & Civil Society

Akosua Asaa Manu [Deputy CEO, National Youth Authority]

Cynthia Ofori-Dwumfuo [Group Head, Marketing and Corporate Affairs, Hollard Ghana]

Derek Nii Laryea [Head of Research and Communications, Ghana Chamber of Telecommunications]

Ernesto Yeboah [Commander-in-Chief, Economic Fighters League]

Patrick Stephenson [Head of Research, IMANI Centre for Policy and Education]

Lifestyle

Dancegod Lloyd [Dancer]

DJ Vyrusky [Disc Jockey]

GuiltyBeatz [Music Producer]

Kwadwo Sheldon [Social Media Influencer]

Kwaku Bediako [Fashion Designer]

Media

Berla Mundi [On Air Personality, Media General]

Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor [Social Commentator, Loud Silence Media]

Manasseh Azure Awuni [Freelance Journalist]

Sally Akua Amoakowaa Mensah [On Air Personality, Angel TV]

Serwaa Amihere [On Air Personality, GhOne TV]

Personal Development & Academia

Ewura Adjoa Ahimah Nunoo (Dr) [Medical Doctor, Swan Clinic]

Kabu Nartey [Student, Ghana Institute of Journalism]

Kenneth Gyamerah [Education Advocate]

Nana Akua Ankomah-Asare [Managing Director, Primetime Ltd]

Rose Dodd [Lecturer, Ashesi University]

Science & Technology

Derick Omari [CEO, Tech Era Ghana]

Gregory Rockson [CEO, mPharma]

Ivy Barley [CEO, Developers in Vogue]

Richard Briandt [CEO, Codetrain]

Simon W. Alangde [CEO, Wineloya Digital]

Social Entreprise & Philanthropy

Foster Awintiti Akugri [President, Hacklab Foundation]

Hikmat Baba Dua [CEO, League of Young Female Leaders]

Mabel Suglo [CEO, Dignified Wear]

MacCarthy Mac-Gbathy [CEO, Hopin Academy]

Prince Agbata [CEO, Coliba]

Sports

Andre Ayew [Footballer, Swansea City]

Elizabeth Addo [Footballer, Jiangsu Suning]

Jordan Ayew [Footballer, Crystal Palace]

Mubarak Wakaso [Footballer, Deportivo Alavés]

Thomas Partey [Footballer, Atlético Madrid]