Cameroon took the first spot followed by DR Congo and Burkina Faso.

The Secretary-General of the Norwegian Refugee Council (NRC) Jan Egeland said “The deep crises represented by millions of displaced Africans are yet again the most underfunded, ignored and deprioritized in the world. They are plagued by diplomatic and political paralysis, weak aid operations, and little media attention. Despite facing a tornado of emergencies, their SOS calls for help fall on deaf ears.”

He added that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the countries on the situation of the countries on the list will worsen throughout 2020.

“Covid-19 is spreading across Africa, and many of the most neglected communities are already devastated by the economic shocks of the pandemic. We need solidarity with these conflict-stricken communities now more than ever, so the virus does not add more unbearable disaster to the myriad of crises they already face,” said Egeland.

This is the second consecutive year Cameroon has topped the list. The country is faced with three emergencies: an exacerbation of Boko Haram attacks in the north, a violent conflict in the English-speaking west, and a Central African refugee crisis.

The Sahel region of Africa featured prominently in this year’s list, with Burkina Faso, Mali, Nigeria, and Niger. Niger and Burkina Faso appeared on the list for the first time.

The neglected crisis list is based on a review of over 40 displacement crises using three criteria: lack of funding, lack of media attention, and political and diplomatic neglect.

Below are the ten most neglected displacement crises