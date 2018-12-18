" Bumblebee " features a few familiar Transformers for fans of the franchise.

Oscar-nominated actress Angela Bassett voices the first female Transformer in the movie series.

Justin Theroux and Dylan O'Brien are also among the voice cast for the prequel premiering Friday.

" Transformers " spin-off " Bumblebee " is in theaters Friday and you may recognize a few familiar voices.

Unlike previous "Transformers" movies, you don't need a guide to keep up with the amount of Autobots and Decepticons seen on screen. But there are a few famous, unexpected voices behind the ones in the prequel.

From the first-ever female-voiced Transformer to voice actors who have played some of your favorite cartoon characters, see the faces behind the bots in "Bumblebee."

Bumblebee's origin story follows the fan favorite as he gets sent to Earth in 1987.

Throughout the movie franchise, Bumblebee has been known for not having a voice. Instead, he speaks using a radio dial. But here, there's a familiar actor who briefly lends Bee his vocals at the movie's start.

The "Maze Runner" star, Dylan O'Brien, provides Bee with his voice before he transforms into the lovable yellow Volkswagen Beetle.

O'Brien was seriously injured in 2016 while shooting for the final "Maze Runner" film was taking place. The actor questioned whether or not he wanted to be in a movie again or end his career.

Optimus Prime returns briefly in this prequel to send his pal Bumblebee to Earth.

He tells Bumblebee he needs to scout out Earth and protect it until the rest of the Autobots can arrive to meet him.

Peter Cullen has voiced the character since the first film in 2007.

Cullen also provided the voice to Optimus Prime on the '80s animated series, "Transformers." Other than the Autobot, he has voiced Eeyore on cartoons and commercials.

Dropkick is one of two Decepticons who follows Bumblebee to Earth.

In the film, Dropkick transforms into an AMC Javelin.

He's voiced by "The Leftovers" actor Justin Theroux.

"I'm no short of wanting world domination in this movie," Theroux told E! about his role in the movie . "It's a very clever origin story for 'Transformers.'"

The actor described the movie as a blend of "My Bodyguard" and "E.T."

Shatter is the first female Transformer to appear in the movies.

The car becomes a Plymouth Satellite in "Bumblebee."

Oscar-nominated Angela Bassett voices the level-headed Decepticon.

"She's the brains of the operation," Bassett told the women of "The Talk." "They're trying to find out where Bumblebee is and extract some information from him about where the Autobots are. I had a great time playing this villain of sorts."

Blitzwing is one more Decepticon in "Bumblebee."

When the first trailer for "Bumblebee" dropped, many assumed this was a version of the Transformer Starscream .

Blitzwing transforms into a red and white jet and fighter-bomber.

He's voiced by David Sobolov, who is no stranger to the "Transformers" universe.

Sobolov voiced Depth Charge in the '90s "Transformers Beast Wars" and Shockwave in "Transformers Prime." You may also notice his voice from the CW's "Legends of Tomorrow" or "The Flash" where he voices Flash villain, Gorilla Grodd.