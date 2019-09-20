This comes after the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta announced an upward revision due to increment in energy sector levies.

According to him, the government introduced the Energy Sector Levy Act (ESLA) Bond in 2017, which has raised about GH¢6 billion on the back of ESLA levies to pay for legacy debts from the past government.

Presenting the 2019 mid-year budget review speech recently on the floor of parliament, he said the bond proceeds (in the past) were used to liquidate approximately 60% of the energy sector legacy debts.

He added that the “Government proposes to increase the Energy Sector Levies by GH¢0.20 per litre for petrol and diesel, and GH¢0.8 per kg for LPG, so as to increase the inflows to enable Government issue additional bonds to pay down our energy sector debt obligations. Based on current indicative prices for petrol and diesel this translates to GH¢90 per gallon.”

Here are the latest prices at 5 fuel station in the country.

This fuel station sells a litre of diesel at GH¢5.33 and petrol at GH¢5.34

This OMC sells its litre of diesel at GH¢5.30 and petrol at GH¢5.38.

Total sells a litre of diesel at GH¢5.39 and petrol at GH¢5.39.

A litre of diesel at shell is GH¢5.39 and petrol at the same GH¢5.39.

This OMC sells its litre of diesel at GH¢5.38 and petrol at GH¢5.38.