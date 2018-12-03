Pulse.ng logo
Here are the first photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepping out as a married couple

Lifestyle Here are the first photos of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepping out as a married couple

The actress and the pop star tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Saturday.

  Published:
The couple shared photos from their traditional Hindu pre-wedding celebrations on Friday. play

(Splash News)

  • Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for the first time as a married couple on Monday.
  • The couple tied the knot at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Saturday.
  • They got engaged in July after a few months of dating and years of flirtation. You can see a complete timeline of their relationship here.

On Monday, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas stepped out for the first time as a married couple.

The newlyweds were photographed in Jodhpur, India after tying the knot in two lavish ceremonies this weekend.

Media personnel and fans looked on adoringly. play

(Splash News)

The "Quantico" actress looked elegant in a turquoise dress with golden floral detailing, while her new husband rocked a monochromatic ensemble with white sneakers.

Both kept it casual with chic sunglasses. play

(Splash News)

They looked loved-up in their first public outing after their much-anticipated nuptials.

Chopra accessorized with silver jewelry, white and red bracelets, and what appears to be a diamond necklace. play

(Splash News)

Chopra and Jonas officially became husband and wife at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur, Rajasthan on Saturday.

Chopra and Jonas' friends and family were also spotted stepping out in Jodhpur on Monday — including the groom's brothers. Joe Jonas and his fianceé, "Game of Thrones" actress Sophie Turner, were photographed with intertwined arms nearby.

According to recent reports, the pair are planning a summer wedding in France. play

(Splash News)

Before the ceremony, the two held a lot of pre-wedding festivities with plenty of guests, which started on November 26 with a welcome dinner in Mumbai.

The three-day wedding consisted of two lavish pre-wedding celebrations, a traditional Mehendi and an extravagant Sangeet, a traditional musical celebration which brings together families of the bride and groom.

Read more: Priyanka Chopra shares photos from her epic pre-wedding song and dance party with Nick Jonas and family

"One of the most special things that our relationship has given us is a merging of families who love and respect each other's faiths and cultures," Chopra wrote on Instagram. "And so planning out wedding with an amalgamation of both was so so amazing."

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

