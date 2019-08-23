South Africa tops the list of best countries for women in 2019 in Africa.

The Best Countries for Women is a perception-based ranking based on the responses of nearly 9,000 women.

Business Insider SSA looks at the eight African countries on the list.

Eight African countries among the list of best countries for women in 2019, according to a new survey.

In the 2019 US News survey, Nigeria and Ghana are the only west Africa nations on the list of top eight friendly countries for women on the continent.

The ranking is derived from a compilation of five equally weighted country attributes: care about human rights, gender equality, income equality, progress, and safety.

Here are the top seven countries in Africa:

South Africa

Africa: 1

World: #50

#44 out of 80 in 2018

Morocco

Africa: #2

World: #63

#69 out of 80 in 2018

Egypt

Africa #3

World: #65 in Women Rankings

#78 out of 80 in 2018

Angola

Africa: #4

World: #67

#63 out of 80 in 2018

Nigeria

Africa: 5

World: #73

#76 out of 80 in 2018

Tanzania

Africa: 6

World: #76

#58 out of 80 in 2018

Tunisia