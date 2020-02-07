The research and survey collected data on key metrics such as professionalism, customer-focused innovations, feedback and complaints, processes and procedures as well as staff engagement among others.

Findings of the 2019 survey, presented to stakeholders and the media by the Institute of Customer Service Professionals (ICSP), covered nine economic sectors, namely the financial (bank/non-bank), utilities, telecommunications, hospitality, healthcare, retail malls, public sector, online businesses and transportation.

Data was collected from over 1,200 respondents of various sectors in Accra, Kumasi and Takoradi.

Access Bank Ghana was ranked first in the financial sector.

Stanbic Bank emerged second while Zenith Bank and Fidelity Bank were ranked third and fourth respectively.

Ecobank was fifth while Agriculture Development Bank and GCB Bank were sixth and seventh respectively.

Access Bank’s performance was an improvement of its 2018 ranking, where it ranked second.

About the Ghana Customer Service Index

The GCSI is a yearly report which provides an insight into the state of customer service in Ghana.

GCSI uses a 3-component approach; research, traditional surveys (face to face, telephone and written questionnaires) and online surveys as a basis to measure the performance of businesses vis-à-vis their customer relations.

The Index determines the “degree of satisfaction” of customers who patronize the services of companies – both private and public.