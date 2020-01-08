Asian and European countries took the top positions while African countries took up a chunk of the bottom positions.

The newly released show an overall decline in the value of African passports over the past 10 years.

The report, which ranks passports based on their total visa-free score and data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), blames this decline on political instability and conflict.

A Seychelles passport is the most powerful in Africa, for the third year in a row. It is followed by Mauritius and South Africa.

Somalia is the weakest passport in Africa followed by Libya and Sudan.

Here is the list of the 15 least powerful passports in the continent, according to the 2020 Henley Passport Index:

Somalia

Global ranking - 104

Visa-free access to no country

Libya

Global ranking - 102

Visa-free access to 37 countries

Sudan

Global ranking - 100

Visa-free access to no country

Eritrea

Global ranking - 98

Visa-free access to no country

Congo (Dem Republic)

Global ranking - 98

Visa-free access to no country

South Sudan

Global ranking - 96

Visa-free access to no country

Ethiopia

Global ranking 96

Visa-free access to 43 countries

Nigeria

Global ranking - 95

Visa-free access to no country

Djibouti

Global ranking - 95

Visa-free access to 46 countries

Congo (Rep)

Global ranking - 94

Visa-free access to 47 countries

Liberia

Global ranking - 93

Visa-free access to no country

Egypt

Global ranking - 93

Visa-free access to no country

Cameroon

Global ranking - 93

Visa-free access to no country

Burundi

Global ranking - 93

Visa-free access to no country

Angola

Global ranking - 93

Visa-free access to 49 cuountries