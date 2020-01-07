Global citizenship and residence advisory firm, Henley & Partners Citizens, have released the passport index for 2020.

The annual report is a ranking of the most powerful passports across the world.

See how African passports are faring on the report and the dramatic changes these documents have undergone in the last decade.

Newly released statistics from the Henley Passport Index show an overall decline in the value of African passports over the past 10 years.

The report, which ranks passports based on their total visa-free score and data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA), blames this decline on political instability and conflict.

Seychelles holds the title for the most powerful passport in Africa, for the third year in a row. It is followed by Mauritius and South Africa.

Here is the full list of 10 most powerful passports in the continent, according to the 2020 Henley Passport Index:

Seychelles

Global ranking - 29

Visa-free access to 151countries

Mauritius

Global ranking - 32

Visa-free access to 146 countries

___8517205___2018___6___19___19___mauritius-passport

ALSO READ: Here is everything you need to know about the new Nigerian international e-passport

South Africa

Global ranking - 56

Visa-free access to 100 countries

Botswana

Global ranking - 62

Visa-free access to 84 countries

Namibia

Global ranking - 67

Visa-free access to 76 countries

Lesotho

Global ranking - 69

Visa-free access to 74 countries

HENLEY PASSPORT INDEX 2020 (henleyglobal)

eSwatini

Global ranking - 70

Visa-free access to 73 countries

Malawi

Global ranking - 71

Visa-free access to 72 countries

Global ranking - 72

Visa-free access to 71 countries

Tanzania and Zambia

Global ranking - 73

Visa-free access to 70 countries

It's 2020 and Nigerians still have one of the least powerful passports in Africa

Meanwhile, Nigeria is ranked as one of the weakest travel documents. 10 years ago, it was the 76th powerful passport in the world. Now it has dropped to the 95th position.

HENLEY PASSPORT INDEX: 2010 – 2020 (henleyglobal)

With this travel document, you only get visa-free access to just 46 destinations.