Christmas is over but the holiday isn't

There is still time to have some more fun

Your options include going to the beach, attending parties and concerts.

Christmas day is done and over with but it's still the holidays which means there is still some time to have some more fun before you have to go back to work next year.

Here are five cool things to do before the festive season is over:

Go to the beach

This period is the perfect time to go enjoy an afternoon at the waterfront with your family and friends. Here, you can enjoy water sports like kayaking for N2,000 or less, ride horses or a quad bike around the beach.

You can also go at night for some adult fun, just make sure you remember to leave the kids at home.

Roller skating

In Lagos state, you have the opportunity to go to a roller skate rink in Ikeja or Lekki for as little as N2,500. You can make it a family affair by taking the kids with you or just for grownups. Whichever one you chose will definitely be fun.

Throw or attend a party

Rather than looking for where the fun is at, you can bring the fun to you by hosting a Christmas-themed party for your friends and family. If that sounds like too much work, you can just attend one.

Go to that boxing/fitness class you always wanted to go to

During this season, it’s so easy to pack on the weight, thanks to all the food and alcohol around. That's why this is the perfect time to get some exercises in. To really make it fun, attend a boxing, cycling class, anything that requires a group. We promise it won't seem like work when you are surrounded by your friends and family.

An extra incentive is knowing that you will resume work looking like your very best self.

Attend concerts

Last night Nigerian artist Burna Boy shut down Lagos state with his Burna Live concert at Eko Convention Center. He is currently trending on Twitter with #burnalive as people share their experiences from the event.

This night, it will be Davido's turn with his grand annual end of the year headline concert scheduled to hold at the Eko Atlantic. Don't wait to be told about ut online, go out there and have some fun!