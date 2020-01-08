Making new year resolutions is a popular tradition practised in many parts of the world including Nigeria.

Recognising this universal tendency, Business Insider Sub-Saharan Africa carried out a public opinion survey online.

The results show that most of the resolutions in 2020 are related to finances and travelling.

For 2020, findings from our survey show that the majority of Nigerians are determined to manage their finances better.

The second most popular resolution is a desire to travel more followed by making a career switch.

Here are Nigeria's top 7 new year resolutions for 2020 — and how to make them happen:

Invest (54.8%)

American personal finance advisor and entrepreneur Ramit Sethi recommends investing about 20 percent of your income to build wealth over time.

“On average, millionaires invest 20% of their household income each year. Their wealth isn’t measured by the amount they make each year, but by how they’ve saved and invested over time,” he wrote in his New York Times best-seller, “ I Will Teach You to Be Rich.”

According to Nigerian financial expert Olúwatósìn Olaseinde, “Invest only in ventures that are equal or higher rate than the inflation rate.”

ALSO READ: 10 financial goals you sh﻿ould consider setting in 2020

Travel (45%)

Check out our recommended list of underrated tourist destinations in Africa to explore in 2020.

Stone Town, Zanzibar is one of our five underrated tourist destinations in Africa to explore in 2020 (shutterstock)

Save (27.4%)

Saving more this year is possible if you change your spending habits by creating and sticking to a budget.

You can also take advantage of the free, reliable apps that help you save better with daily, weekly or monthly automated withdrawals.

It certainly does not hurt to look for ways to make extra cash so you have more money to put away.

one of the ways to financial freedom is having a side hustle

Change careers (22.1%)

Before switching jobs or careers, make sure you think it through. If you analyse your reasons and they hold up, put the word out via social media, your connections and sites like Linkedin. Do not forget to brush up your resume.

Take your job search to LinkedIn (Lynda)

Lose weight (19.1%)

This can be achieved by following these seven realistic tips. They include aiming for 30-minute workouts for 3-4 times a week, keeping the junk food out of your house and walking more.

Get married (13.7%)