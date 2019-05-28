The latter part of 2019 promises to be fun for Nigerians thanks to all the upcoming public holidays including the latest addition.

The Federal Government recently declared June 12 as the country's new Democracy Day in posthumous recognition of the June 12, 1993, election won by Chief MKO Abiola.

The former democracy May 29 is now being used to commemorate the beginning of the second four-year term of President Muhammadu Buhari. Both days have been earmarked as public holidays.

Making the announcement, the Minister for Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed said, "Invitations have been sent to all world leaders to attend the ceremonies marking the observance of the Democracy Day on June 12.

He added that the May 29 Inauguration Day would be a low-key affair because the "country can ill-afford two major celebrations within a two-week interval".

Business Insider SSA by Pulse has compiled a list of all the upcoming public holidays in Nigeria. Here they are:

Presidential inauguration (May 29)

Nigeria started celebrating 29 May as Democracy Day in 2000. This changed in June 2018 after President Buhari announced that Democracy Day would move to 12 June from 2019.

May 29th is now a national holiday that is used to honour the beginning of President Buhari's second term. It happens tomorrow, Wednesday.

ALSO READ: These are the dates the Federal Government wants you to remember as May 29 and June 12 are declared public holidays

Eid al-Fitr (June 5)

This Islamic festival marks the end of Ramadan, a 30-day long fast by Muslims. It changes every year depending on when the new moon is sighted. This year, it is expected to fall on June 5th which is a Wednesday.

Democracy Day (June 12)

Democracy Day has been moved to June 12. This holiday marks the annulled general election of June 12, 1993. It takes place on Wednesday.

Eid el Kabir (August 12)

This is the most important feast of the Muslim calendar. It varies annually as the exact day is based on lunar sightings. It is on Monday.

Independence Day (October 1)

This national holiday marks Nigeria's total independence from Britain. It falls on Tuesday.

Christmas Day (December 25)

Christmas Day celebrates the birth of Jesus Christ. It is a public holiday in most countries including Nigeria. It is on Wednesday.

Boxing Day (December 26)

This public holiday takes part the day after Christmas. It falls on Thursday this year.