Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Here are all the Grammys 2019 nominations

Lifestyle Here are all the Grammys 2019 nominations

Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, and Pink received nominations for their work. "Black Panther" and "A Star Is Born" also got nods.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Ariana Grande received two Grammy nominations. play

Ariana Grande received two Grammy nominations.

(Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Billboard)

The nominees for the 2019 Grammys were announced.

The award show honors recordings released between October 1, 2017 and September 30, 2018. Female vocalists like Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Pink, Kacey Musgraves, and Beyoncé received recognition for their work. The hit movie "A Star Is Born," which focused on characters played by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper, also got several nominations.

The Kendrick Lamar-produced soundtrack for Marvel's "Black Panther" received five total nominations while late rapper Mac Miller received his first Grammy nomination with his album "Swimming."

The 61st Annual Grammy Awards will air live from LA's Staples Center Sunday, February 10, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBS.

Record of the year

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. play

LAS VEGAS, NV - SEPTEMBER 21: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY; NO COMMERCIAL USE) Childish Gambino performs onstage during the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 21, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

"I Like It" — Cardi B, Bad Bunny, and J Balvin

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"God's Plan" — Drake

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris, Grey



Album of the year

Cardi B performs at the Coachella Music &amp; Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indio, Calif. play

Cardi B performs at the Coachella Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club on Sunday, April 22, 2018, in Indio, Calif.

(Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

"Invasion of Privacy" — Cardi B

"By the Way, I Forgive You" — Brandi Carlile

"Scorpion" — Drake

"H.E.R." — H.E.R.

"Beerbongs and Bentleys" — Post Malone

"Dirty Computer" — Janelle Monáe

"Golden Hour" — Kacey Musgraves

"Black Panther: The Album, Music From and Inspired By" (Various Artists)



Song of the year

INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California. play

INDIO, CA - APRIL 13: Kendrick Lamar and SZA perform onstage during the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 13, 2018 in Indio, California.

(Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Coachella)

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Boo'd Up" — Ella Mai

"God's Plan" — Drake

"In My Blood" — Shawn Mendes

"The Joke" — Brandi Carlile

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino



Best new artist

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Dua Lipa performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum on November 30, 2018 in Inglewood, California. play

INGLEWOOD, CA - NOVEMBER 30: Dua Lipa performs onstage during 102.7 KIIS FM's Jingle Ball 2018 Presented by Capital One at The Forum on November 30, 2018 in Inglewood, California.

(Rich Fury/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith



Best pop solo performance

Best pop solo performance play

Best pop solo performance

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"Colors" — Beck

"Havana (Live)" — Camila Cabello

"God Is a Woman" — Ariana Grande

"Joanne (Where Do You Think You're Goin'?)" — Lady Gaga

"Better Now" — Post Malone



Best pop duo/group performance

Best pop duo/group performance play

Best pop duo/group performance

(Warner Bros. Pictures)

"Fall In Line" — Christina Aguilera featuring Demi Lovato

"Don't Go Breaking My Heart" — Backstreet Boys

"'S Wonderful" — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

"Shallow" — Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

"Girls I Like You" — Maroon 5 featuring Cardi B

"Say Something" — Justin Timberlake featuring Chris Stapleton

"The Middle" — Zedd, Maren Morris, and Grey



Best traditional pop vocal album

Barbra Streisand. play

Barbra Streisand.

(Getty Images)

"Love Is Here to Stay" — Tony Bennett and Diana Krall

"My Way" — Willie Nelson

"Nat 'King' Cole and Me" — Gregory Porter

"Standards" (Deluxe) — Seal

"The Music … The Mem'ries … The Magic!" — Barbra Streisand



Best pop vocal album

Best pop vocal album play

Best pop vocal album

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

"Camila" — Camila Cabello

"Meaning of Life" — Kelly Clarkson

"Sweetener" — Ariana Grande

"Shawn Mendes" — Shawn Mendes

"Beautiful Trauma" — P!nk

"Reputation" — Taylor Swift



Best dance recording

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Dua Lipa performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

"Northern Soul" — Above and Beyond featuring Richard Bedford

"Ultimatum" — Disclosure (featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

"Losing It" — Fisher

"Electricity" — Silk City and Dua Lipa featuring Diplo and Mark Ronson

"Ghost Voices" — Virtual Self



Best rock performance

BURBANK, CA - JUNE 11: Musical group Arctic Monkeys performs onstage at Arctic Monkeys for iHeartRadio Live at iHeartRadio Theater on June 11, 2014 in Burbank, California. play

BURBANK, CA - JUNE 11: Musical group Arctic Monkeys performs onstage at Arctic Monkeys for iHeartRadio Live at iHeartRadio Theater on June 11, 2014 in Burbank, California.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Clear Channel)

"Four out of Five" —Arctic Monkeys

"When Bad Does Good" — Chris Cornell

"Made an America" — The Fever 333

"Highway Tune" — Greta Van Fleet

"Uncomfortable" — Halestorm



Best rock song

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 09: Josh Dun (L) and Tyler Joseph of Twenty One Pilots perform onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp)

"Black Smoke Rising" — Greta Van Fleet

"Jumpsuit" — Twenty One Pilots

"MANTRA" — Bring Me The Horizon

"Masseduction" — St. Vincent

"Rats" — Ghost



Best rock album

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 08: Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy perform during The Mania Tour at Wrigley Field on September 8, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois. play

CHICAGO, IL - SEPTEMBER 08: Patrick Stump and Pete Wentz of Fall Out Boy perform during The Mania Tour at Wrigley Field on September 8, 2018 in Chicago, Illinois.

(Daniel Boczarski/Getty Images)

"Rainier Fog" — Alice In Chains

"M A N I A" — Fall Out Boy

"Prequelle — Ghost

"From the Fires" — Greta Van Fleet

"Pacific Daydream" — Weezer



Best alternative music album

Best alternative music album play

Best alternative music album

(Robert Altman/Invision/AP)

"Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino" — Arctic Monkeys

"Colors" — Beck

"Utopia" — Björk

"American Utopia" — David Byrne

"Masseduction" — St. Vincent



Best R&B performance

Best R&amp;B performance play

Best R&B performance

(Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

"Long as I Live" — Toni Braxton

"Summer" — The Carters

"Y O Y" — Lalah Hathaway

"Best Part" — H.E.R. featuring Daniel Caesar

"First Began" — PJ Morton



Best traditional R&B performance

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Leon Bridges performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018 in New York City. play

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 14: Leon Bridges performs onstage during the Songwriters Hall of Fame 49th Annual Induction and Awards Dinner at New York Marriott Marquis Hotel on June 14, 2018 in New York City.

(Larry Busacca/Getty Images for Songwriters Hall of Fame)

"Bet Ain't Worth the Hand" — Leon Bridges

"Don't Fall Apart on Me Tonight" — Bettye LaVette

"Honest" — MAJOR.

"How Deep Is Your Love" — PJ Morton featuring Yebba

"Made for Love" — Charlie Wilson featuring Lalah Hathaway



Best R&B song

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Childish Gambino performs onstage during Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City. play

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: Childish Gambino performs onstage during Rihanna's 4th Annual Diamond Ball benefitting The Clara Lionel Foundation at Cipriani Wall Street on September 13, 2018 in New York City.

(Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Diamond Ball)

"Boo'd Up" — Ella Mai

"Come Through and Chill" — Miguel featuring J. Cole and Salaam Remi

"Feels Like Summer" — Childish Gambino

"Focus" — H.E.R.

"Long As I Live" — Toni Braxton



Best urban contemporary album

Best urban contemporary album play

Best urban contemporary album

(Beyonce)

"Everything Is Love" — The Carters

"The Kids Are Alright" — Chloe x Halle

"Chris Dave and the Drumhedz" — Chris Dave And The Drumhedz

"War and Leisure" — Miguel

"Ventriloquism" — Meshell Ndegeocello



Best R&B Album

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Leon Bridges performs during the Hammer Museum 16th Annual Gala in the Garden with generous support from South Coast Plaza at the Hammer Museum on October 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. play

LOS ANGELES, CA - OCTOBER 14: Leon Bridges performs during the Hammer Museum 16th Annual Gala in the Garden with generous support from South Coast Plaza at the Hammer Museum on October 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

(Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Hammer Museum)

"Sex and Cigarettes" — Toni Braxton

"Good Thing" — Leon Bridges

"Honestly" — Lalah Hathaway

"H.E.R." — H.E.R.

"Gumbo Unplugged (Live)" — PJ Morton



Best rap performance

Best rap performance play

Best rap performance

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

"Be Careful" — Cardi B

"Nice for What" — Drake

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake

"Bubblin" — Anderson .Paak

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, and Swae Lee



Best rap/sung performance

Best rap/sung performance play

Best rap/sung performance

(Larry Busacca/Getty Images)

"Like I Do" — Christina Aguilera featuring Goldlink

"Pretty Little Fears" — 6LACK featuring J. Cole

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"All the Stars" — Kendrick Lamar and SZA

"Rockstar" — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage



Best rap song

Best rap song play

Best rap song

(Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

"God's Plan" — Drake

"King's Dead" — Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, Future, and James Blake

"Lucky You" — Eminem featuring Joyner Lucas

"Sicko Mode" — Travis Scott, Drake, Big Hawk, and Swae Lee

"Win" — Jay Rock



Best rap album

Best rap album play

Best rap album

(Rich Fury/Getty Images)

"Invasion of Privacy" — Cardi B

"Swimming" — Mac Miller

"Victory Lap" — Nipsey Hussle

"Daytona" — Pusha T

"Astroworld" — Travis Scott



Best country solo performance

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. play

NASHVILLE, TN - NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Kacey Musgraves performs onstage during the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

"Wouldn't It be Great?" — Loretta Lynn

"Mona Lisas and Mad Hatters" — Maren Morris

"Butterflies" — Kacey Musgraves

"Millionaire" — Chris Stapleton

"Parallel Line" — Keith Urban



Best country duo/group performance

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Maren Morris performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada. play

LAS VEGAS, NV - MAY 20: Recording artist Maren Morris performs onstage during the 2018 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 20, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

(Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

"Shoot Me Straight" — Brothers Osborne

"Tequila" — Dan + Shay

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town

"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

"Meant to Be" — Bebe Rexha and Florida Georgia Line



Best country song

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Little Big Town performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. play

NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 06: Little Big Town performs onstage at the 2018 CMT Music Awards at Bridgestone Arena on June 6, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee.

(Jason Kempin/Getty Images for CMT)

"Break Up in the End" — Cole Swindell

"Dear Hate" — Maren Morris featuring Vince Gill

"I Lived It" — Blake Shelton

"Space Cowboy" — Kacey Musgraves

"Tequila" — Dan + Shay

"When Someone Stops Loving You" — Little Big Town



Best country album

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Kelsea Ballerini performs on the runway wearing the Victoria’s Secret Swarovski Bra in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City. play

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 08: Kelsea Ballerini performs on the runway wearing the Victoria’s Secret Swarovski Bra in the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 on November 8, 2018 in New York City.

(Thomas Concordia/Getty Images for Swarovski)

"Unapologetically" — Kelsea Ballerini

"Port Saint Joe" — Brothers Osborne

"Girl Going Nowhere" — Ashley McBryde

"Golden Hour" — Kacey Musgraves

"From a Room: Volume 2" — Chris Stapleton



Best song written for visual media

Best song written for visual media play

Best song written for visual media

(Warner Bros.)

"All the Stars" — "Black Panther"

"Mystery of Love" — "Call Me by Your Name"

"Remember Me" — "Coco"

"Shallow" — "A Star Is Born"

"This Is Me" — "The Greatest Showman"



Best music video

Donald Glover/Childish Gambino in the music video for "This is America." play

Donald Glover/Childish Gambino in the music video for "This is America."

(Donald Glover/YouTube)

"APES---" — The Carters

"This Is America" — Childish Gambino

"I'm Not Racist" Joyner Lucas

"Pynk" — Janelle Monáe

"Mumbo Jumbo" — Tierra Whack

For the full list of all 84 nominees, head here.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.



Top 3

1 Lifestyle Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola to pay $50,000 for actor's...bullet
2 Lifestyle I drove a $44,000 Chevy Bolt for a weekend and saw just how...bullet
3 Lifestyle Here are all the elections happening in Africa in 2019bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

A selfie in our office's bathroom.
Lifestyle I haven't 'washed' my hair in 6 weeks and had some of the best hair days ever
Cast members and producers have shared what goes on behind the scenes.
Lifestyle 10 things you didn't know about '90 Day Fiancé'
Serena Williams said Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle "still gives me more advice."
Lifestyle Serena Williams says she's told her friend Meghan Markle to 'stop being so nice'
Fast food isn't known for being healthy
Lifestyle 10 fast-food items that are packed with protein
X
Advertisement