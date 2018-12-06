Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

Here are all the Golden Globes 2019 nominations

Lifestyle Here are all the Golden Globes 2019 nominations

This year's nominations include "A Star Is Born," "Black Panther," "Sharp Objects," "Crazy Rich Asians," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga play Jackson and Ally in "A Star Is Born." play

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga play Jackson and Ally in "A Star Is Born."

(Warner Bros.)

Nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes were announced on Thursday morning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles by Christian Slater, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews, and Leslie Mann.

"Vice," starring Christian Bale, led the heap with six total nominations, while "The Favourite," "Green Book," and "A Star Is Born" got recognition in five categories. "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" led the pack of TV nominees, while hits like "The Americans,"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and "Sharp Objects" also received multiple nominations.

The 76th Golden Globes ceremony airs on Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.

Keep reading for the complete list of nominees.

Best motion picture — drama

KiKi Layne and Stephan James star in "If Beale Street Could Talk." play

KiKi Layne and Stephan James star in "If Beale Street Could Talk."

(Annapurna Pictures)

"Black Panther"
"BlacKkKlansman"
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
"If Beale Streat Could Talk"
"A Star Is Born"



Best actress in a motion picture — drama

Lady Gaga stars as Ally in "A Star Is Born." play

Lady Gaga stars as Ally in "A Star Is Born."

(Warner Bros.)

Glenn Close, "The Wife"
Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"
Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"
Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"



Best actor in a motion picture — drama

John David Washington and Adam Driver star in "BlacKkKlansman." play

John David Washington and Adam Driver star in "BlacKkKlansman."

(Focus Features)

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"
Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"
Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"



Best motion picture — musical or comedy

Best motion picture — musical or comedy play

Best motion picture — musical or comedy

(Warner Bros.)

"Crazy Rich Asians"
"The Favourite"
"Green Book"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Vice"



Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy play

Best actress in a motion picture — musical or comedy

(Warner Bros.)

Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"
Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"
Charlize Theron, "Tully"
Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"



Best actor in a motion picture — musical or comedy

Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali star in "Green Book." play

Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali star in "Green Book."

(Universal Pictures)

Christian Bale, "Vice"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"
Robert Redford, "The Old Man & the Gun"
John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"



Best motion picture — animated

Best motion picture — animated play

Best motion picture — animated

(Disney/Pixar)

"Incredibles 2"
"Isle of Dogs"
"Mirai"
"Ralph Breaks the Internet"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"



Best motion picture — foreign language

Best motion picture — foreign language play

Best motion picture — foreign language

(Netflix)

"Capernaum"
"Girl"
"Never Look Away"
"Roma"
"Shoplifters"



Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture play

Best actress in a supporting role in any motion picture

(Annapurna Pictures)

Amy Adams, "Vice"
Claire Foy, "First Man"
Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Emma Stone, "The Favourite"
Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"



Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture play

Best actor in a supporting role in any motion picture

(Universal Pictures)

Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"
Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"
Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Sam Rockwell, "Vice"



Best director — motion picture

Best director — motion picture play

Best director — motion picture

(Netflix)

Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"
Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"
Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"
Adam McKay, "Vice"



Best screenplay — motion picture

Best screenplay — motion picture play

Best screenplay — motion picture

(Annapurna Pictures)

Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"
Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Adam McKay, "Vice"
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, "Green Book"



Best original score — motion picture

Best original score — motion picture play

Best original score — motion picture

(Fox Searchlight)

Marco Beltrami, "A Quiet Place"
Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"
Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther"
Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"
Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"



Best original song — motion picture

Best original song — motion picture play

Best original song — motion picture

(Warner Bros.)

"All the Stars," "Black Panther"
"Girl in the Movies," "Dumplin'"
"Requiem For A Private War," "A Private War"
"Revelation," "Boy Erased"
"Shallow," "A Star Is Born"



Best TV series — drama

Best TV series — drama play

Best TV series — drama

(BBC America)

"The Americans"
"Bodyguard"
"Homecoming"
"Killing Eve"
"Pose"



Best performance by an actress in a TV series — drama

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — drama play

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — drama

(BBC America)

Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"
Elisabeth Moss, "Handmaid's Tale"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"
Keri Russell, "The Americans"



Best performance by an actor in a TV series — drama

Matthew Rhys plays Philip Jennings on "The Americans" play

Matthew Rhys plays Philip Jennings on "The Americans"

(FX)

Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Stephan James, "Homecoming"
Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"



Best television series — musical or comedy

Best television series — musical or comedy play

Best television series — musical or comedy

(Amazon)

"Barry"
"The Good Place"
"Kidding"
"The Kominsky Method"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"



Best performance by an actress in a TV series — musical or comedy

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — musical or comedy play

Best performance by an actress in a TV series — musical or comedy

(Amazon)

Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
Candice Bergen, "Murphy Brown"
Alison Brie, "Glow"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"



Best performance by an actor in a TV series — musical or comedy

Bill Hader got his big break on "Saturday Night Live." play

Bill Hader got his big break on "Saturday Night Live."

(HBO)

Sasha Baron Cohen, "Who Is America?"
Jim Carrey, "Kidding"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Bill Hader, "Barry"



Best TV limited series or motion picture made for TV

Darren Criss starred as Andrew Cunanan on "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story." play

Darren Criss starred as Andrew Cunanan on "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story."

(FX)

"The Alienist"
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
"Dirty John"
"Escape at Dannemora"
"Sharp Objects"
"A Very English Scandal"



Best performance by an actress in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

Amy Adams stars on the show. play

Amy Adams stars on the show.

(HBO)

Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"
Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
Connie Britton, "Dirty John"
Laura Dern, "The Tale"
Regina King, "Seven Seconds"



Best performance by an actor in a limited series or motion picture made for TV

Hugh Grant stars on "A Very English Scandal." play

Hugh Grant stars on "A Very English Scandal."

(Amazon Studios)

Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"
Daniel Bruhl, "The Alienist"
Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"
Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"



Best performance by an actress in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for TV

Yvonne Strahovski plays Serena Joy Waterford on "The Handmaid's Tale" play

Yvonne Strahovski plays Serena Joy Waterford on "The Handmaid's Tale"

(Hulu)

Alex Bornstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"
Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"



Best performance by an actor in a supporting role in a series, limited series or motion picture made for TV

Henry Winkler plays Gene Cousineau on "Barry." play

Henry Winkler plays Gene Cousineau on "Barry."

(HBO)

Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"
Henry Winkler, "Barry"



Top 3

1 Lifestyle Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola to pay $50,000 for actor's...bullet
2 Lifestyle These African countries guarantee you easy access during...bullet
3 Lifestyle Here are all the elections happening in Africa in 2019bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Johnny Depp has faced some money trouble.
Lifestyle 13 celebrities who have struggled with money
Disney at Christmas: It's magical, it's crowded, and there are Christmas trees everywhere.
Lifestyle Former employees reveal what it's like to work at Disney parks over the holidays
2018 brought profound changes in the world of medicine.
Lifestyle 10 of the most important medical discoveries of 2018
Decorating the Christmas tree is common tradition around the world.
Lifestyle The fascinating history behind 11 common Christmas traditions
X
Advertisement