Here are all the Golden Globes 2019 nominations

This year's nominations include "A Star Is Born," "Black Panther," "Sharp Objects," "Crazy Rich Asians," and "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel."
Nominations for the 2019 Golden Globes were announced on Thursday morning at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles by Christian Slater, Danai Gurira, Terry Crews, and Leslie Mann.
"Vice," starring Christian Bale, led the heap with six total nominations, while "The Favourite," "Green Book," and "A Star Is Born" got recognition in five categories. "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story" led the pack of TV nominees, while hits like "The Americans,"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," and "Sharp Objects" also received multiple nominations.
The 76th Golden Globes ceremony airs on Sunday, January 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC and will be hosted by Sandra Oh and Andy Samberg.
Keep reading for the complete list of nominees.
"Black Panther"
"BlacKkKlansman"
"Bohemian Rhapsody"
"If Beale Streat Could Talk"
"A Star Is Born"
Glenn Close, "The Wife"
Lady Gaga, "A Star Is Born"
Nicole Kidman, "Destroyer"
Melissa McCarthy, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Rosamund Pike, "A Private War"
Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
Willem Dafoe, "At Eternity's Gate"
Lucas Hedges, "Boy Erased"
Rami Malek, "Bohemian Rhapsody"
John David Washington, "BlacKkKlansman"
"Crazy Rich Asians"
"The Favourite"
"Green Book"
"Mary Poppins Returns"
"Vice"
Emily Blunt, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Olivia Colman, "The Favourite"
Elsie Fisher, "Eighth Grade"
Charlize Theron, "Tully"
Constance Wu, "Crazy Rich Asians"
Christian Bale, "Vice"
Lin-Manuel Miranda, "Mary Poppins Returns"
Viggo Mortensen, "Green Book"
Robert Redford, "The Old Man & the Gun"
John C. Reilly, "Stan & Ollie"
"Incredibles 2"
"Isle of Dogs"
"Mirai"
"Ralph Breaks the Internet"
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse"
"Capernaum"
"Girl"
"Never Look Away"
"Roma"
"Shoplifters"
Amy Adams, "Vice"
Claire Foy, "First Man"
Regina King, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Emma Stone, "The Favourite"
Rachel Weisz, "The Favourite"
Mahershala Ali, "Green Book"
Timothée Chalamet, "Beautiful Boy"
Adam Driver, "BlacKkKlansman"
Richard E. Grant, "Can You Ever Forgive Me?"
Sam Rockwell, "Vice"
Bradley Cooper, "A Star Is Born"
Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"
Peter Farrelly, "Green Book"
Spike Lee, "BlacKkKlansman"
Adam McKay, "Vice"
Alfonso Cuarón, "Roma"
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, "The Favourite"
Barry Jenkins, "If Beale Street Could Talk"
Adam McKay, "Vice"
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie, "Green Book"
Marco Beltrami, "A Quiet Place"
Alexandre Desplat, "Isle of Dogs"
Ludwig Göransson, "Black Panther"
Justin Hurwitz, "First Man"
Marc Shaiman, "Mary Poppins Returns"
"All the Stars," "Black Panther"
"Girl in the Movies," "Dumplin'"
"Requiem For A Private War," "A Private War"
"Revelation," "Boy Erased"
"Shallow," "A Star Is Born"
"The Americans"
"Bodyguard"
"Homecoming"
"Killing Eve"
"Pose"
Caitriona Balfe, "Outlander"
Elisabeth Moss, "Handmaid's Tale"
Sandra Oh, "Killing Eve"
Julia Roberts, "Homecoming"
Keri Russell, "The Americans"
Jason Bateman, "Ozark"
Stephan James, "Homecoming"
Richard Madden, "Bodyguard"
Billy Porter, "Pose"
Matthew Rhys, "The Americans"
"Barry"
"The Good Place"
"Kidding"
"The Kominsky Method"
"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Kristen Bell, "The Good Place"
Candice Bergen, "Murphy Brown"
Alison Brie, "Glow"
Rachel Brosnahan, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Debra Messing, "Will & Grace"
Sasha Baron Cohen, "Who Is America?"
Jim Carrey, "Kidding"
Michael Douglas, "The Kominsky Method"
Donald Glover, "Atlanta"
Bill Hader, "Barry"
"The Alienist"
"The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
"Dirty John"
"Escape at Dannemora"
"Sharp Objects"
"A Very English Scandal"
Amy Adams, "Sharp Objects"
Patricia Arquette, "Escape at Dannemora"
Connie Britton, "Dirty John"
Laura Dern, "The Tale"
Regina King, "Seven Seconds"
Antonio Banderas, "Genius: Picasso"
Daniel Bruhl, "The Alienist"
Darren Criss, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Benedict Cumberbatch, "Patrick Melrose"
Hugh Grant, "A Very English Scandal"
Alex Bornstein, "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel"
Patricia Clarkson, "Sharp Objects"
Penelope Cruz, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Thandie Newton, "Westworld"
Yvonne Strahovski, "The Handmaid's Tale"
Alan Arkin, "The Kominsky Method"
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
Edgar Ramirez, "The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story"
Ben Whishaw, "A Very English Scandal"
Henry Winkler, "Barry"