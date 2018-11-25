Pulse.ng logo
Here are Africa's least developed countries in 2018

Meet the top five least developed African nations as ranked in the annual Human Development Index.

  • Published:
Here are Africa's least developed countries in 2018 play

Niger is the least developed African nation

(Jennifer Nolan/concernusa)

The United Nations Development Programme has released its list of Africa's least developed countries in 2018.

After rating the nations according to how they performed in human development, the Program's annual Human Development Index discovered that the highest inequalities can be found in Sub-Saharan Africa.

The same level of inequality in terms of health care and education can also be founded in other countries like Yemen, Haiti and Afghanistan.

Here is how African countries fared this year:

Niger

The least developed African nation is Niger with a life expectancy of 60.4 years, education rate of 2.0 years spent in school out of 5.4 expected years of school and Gross National Income per capita of $906.

Niger youths play

Niger youths

(Thomson Reuters Foundation/Morgane Le Cam)

 

Rating: 189/189

The Central African Republic

A life expectancy of 52.9 years, education rate of 4.3 years spent in school out of 7.2 expected years of school and a Gross National Income per capita of $663 makes this the second least developed country in Africa.

Rating: 188/189

South Sudan

Third on the list is this nation, known as one of the poorest in the entire world.

It has a life expectancy of 57.3 years, education rate of 4.8 years spent in school out of 4.9 expected years of school and a Gross National Income per capita of $963.

South Sudan, one of the poorest in the entire world, is third on the list play

South Sudan, one of the poorest in the entire world, is third on the list

(france24)

 

Rating: 187/189

Chad

Fourth on the list is Chad with a life expectancy of 53.2 years, education rate of 2.3 years spent in school out of 8.0 expected years of school and a Gross National Income per capita of $1750.

Rating: 186/189

Burundi

This East African country has a life expectancy of 57.9 years, education rate of 3.0 years spent in school out of 11.7 expected years of school and Gross National Income per capita of $702.

Rating: 185/189.

Burundi is one of the least developed nations in Africa play

Burundi is one of the least developed nations in Africa

(newtimes)

 

Check out the top 10 Africa's most developed countries in 2018 here.

