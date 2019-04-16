However, tourists harbour conflicting thoughts about touring African countries. The uncertainty is caused by factors like social instability, war, famine which render some African regions unsafe for touring.

Business Insider SSA focus highlights some 7 safest African countries with interesting tourist sites that you can freely visit and enjoy without having security fears.

1. Morocco

The northern country of Morocco is easily one of the most beautiful countries to tour in Africa. Morocco is a safe and stable country.

Some interesting regions to visit in Morocco are Rabat, Meknes and the medieval town of Marrakesh which has been named to the African Capital of Culture 2020.

2. Kenya

Kenya is an East African country famous for its wildlife reserves and coffee.

Tourists can visit places like the Masai Mara National Reserve, Lake Nakuru, and the country’s capital state, Nairobi.

3. Ghana

The West African country, Ghana is a great tourist option. Ghana is famous for its nice beaches and rich culture. As a tourist, you would want to tour towns like Kumasi, Cape Coast, Tamale and the capital city, Accra.

The country named this year as the ‘Year of Return’ and has had Hollywood celebrities and other great personalities from the diaspora.

Ghanaians are hospitable and tourists will be thrilled by sights such as Kakum National Park, colonial buildings, native shrines.

4. Egypt

Egypt is a country of an ancient civilisation with tourism as one of its biggest sources of national income.

It is a country of ancient history of which sites like the Pyramids of Giza, and the Nile.

Tourists will have an abundance of tourists sites like the Egyptian Museum, the Karnak, the Valley of Kings, the Colossi of Memnon, Mount Sinai, Cairo Tower. Egypt’s capital city is Cairo.

5. Seychelles

Located off East Africa, Seychelles is an archipelago of about 115 islands. Its capital city is called Victoria.

Unlike other African countries on this list, tourism forms the most important non government related sector of the country. Aldabra, Assumption Island, and North Island, Seychelles are examples of islands in Seychelles.

6. Mauritius

Mauritius an Indian Ocean Island located in East Africa with a population of 1.3 million people. Tourism forms a huge part of the country’s economy and tourists flock the beautiful island on a regular basis.

Tourists have the opportunity to view and feel some waterfalls, rainforests, lagoons and beaches. Hiking trails, scuba diving and wildlife sightings are activities that can be enjoyed in this country.

The capital city Port Louis is an added bonus for tourists to visit where they can visit places like the Eureka Plantation and the Champs de Mars horse track.

7. Ethiopia

Ethiopia is home to archaeological findings dating back 3 million years ago.

Aksum, the ruins of an ancient city, Lalibela and castles are just a few examples of its numerous tourist sights, all with stories attached to them.