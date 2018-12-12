H&M is selling a $50 skirt with a hood that's confusing customers

Styled like a body-con skirt, the gray garment has two front pockets, a zipper from top to bottom, and a hood.
If you've ever been torn between wearing your favorite hoodie or a skirt, H&M might have an option for you that lets you do both.
The fast-fashion retailer is currently selling a $49.99 "Skirt with Hood." Styled like a body-con skirt, the gray garment has two front pockets, a zipper from top to bottom, and a hood.
In November, H&M collaborated with Italian luxury fashion house Moschino to release a collection of mid-range priced apparel.
While much of the Moschino x H&M collection sold out immediately, a decent amount of the line, which includes the Skirt with Hood, is still available to purchase. It appears to be selling out quickly, though, with a few pieces left in sizes 0 and 6, according to H&M's website.
While most said that the skirt was confusing to look at, others expressed frustration that skirts and jeans are often designed without pockets.
Some people think it's a fun idea, though.
"There were many pieces within the collaboration that were a play on proportions," the H&M representative said in a statement provided to INSIDER.
"The collection also included a pair of oversized dungarees and a denim skirt like a deconstructed jean jacket. The collection was very well received globally and we are very happy with the collaboration."
Also part of the Moschino x H&M collection is the "Denim Skirt with Buttons." Resembling a denim jacket, this skirt retails for $79.99 and includes a jacket collar instead of a waistline.
Read more: 21 wild denim looks you have to see to believe
The brand is also selling a $99 "Padded Skirt," which has a similar style to that of puffer coats.
You can see the full Moschino x H&M collaboration on the retailer's website.
Representatives for Moschino did not immediately reply to INSIDER's requests for comment.
Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.