Gwyneth Paltrow claimed that she made yoga popular, and people are furious

Gwyneth Paltrow credited herself for popularizing yoga during an interview with the Wall Street Journal.

"I remember when I started doing yoga and people were like, 'What is yoga? She's a witch. She's a freak,'" the Goop founder said.

Paltrow added: "Forgive me if this comes out wrong, but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, 'Have you ever done yoga before?' And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, 'You have this job because I've done yoga before.'"

People on Twitter pointed out that yoga originated in India, centuries before it traveled to Western civilization.

Gwyneth Paltrow said that she popularized yoga, and people are furious.

Speaking to the Wall Street Journal, the actress said that when her wellness brand called Goop was founded in 2008, people were skeptical about her health tips and thought she was "f---ing psycho."

"I remember when I started doing yoga and people were like, 'What is yoga? She's a witch. She's a freak,'" Paltrow said.

"Forgive me if this comes out wrong, but I went to do a yoga class in L.A. recently and the 22-year-old girl behind the counter was like, 'Have you ever done yoga before?' And literally I turned to my friend, and I was like, 'You have this job because I've done yoga before,'" Paltrow added.

Many people were frustrated with the 46-year-old's comments, because yoga is an ancient practice that began centuries ago. The exact root is unclear, but it was believed to originate in India, specifically with the Indus-Sarasvati civilization. Yoga didn't make its way to Western civilization until the late 1800s and early 1900s.

A large number of Twitter users joked about Paltrow's age. Others pointed out the Indian origin and said that LA is not responsible for the rise of the practice.

In the 10 years since Goop launched, the company has faced backlash for their recommendations, from jade eggs that claimed to improve women's health to "beauty dust" that can be added to smoothies." Paltrow said that she's "happy to suffer those slings and arrows," because she believes it shows that people have become more interested in "natural solutions or ancient modalities alongside science and medicine."

