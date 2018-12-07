Pulse.ng logo
Great & affordable places to explore in Nigeria this Christmas

5 great yet affordable places to explore in Nigeria during this festive season

Why spend so much money travelling out of the country for the holidays when you can totally have a great time in Nigeria?

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Great & affordable places to explore in Nigeria this Christmas play

Whispering Palms Resort in Iworo Badagry is a great & affordable place to explore in Nigeria this Christmas

(guardian)

For some people, having a great time can only happen outside the country and the continent. The reality is that you can actually have just as much fun inside Nigeria, thanks to some really amazing fun places spread across the country.

These beautiful and inexpensive destinations make this West African country the best place to spend the holidays.

Here are five  great yet affordable places you should totally explore during this festive season:

Badagry

This is the perfect place to visit if you need a break for the hustle and bustle of the city. This historic city offers a lot of things to see from the spot known as the Point of no return, first storey building in Nigeria, Slave trade museum, and so much more.

You can also enjoy loads of activities at the Suntan beach or a resort called Whispering Palms, which is an incredible getaway for lovers, honeymooners and families. 

Suntan beach in Badagry is very peaceful

Suntan beach in Badagry is very peaceful

(hotels)

 

The great thing is that everything is relatively cheaper in Badagry so you get to enjoy a lot for not so much.

Yankari Game Reserve

Located in Bauchi State is the biggest wildlife retreat in the country which was originally created as a game reserve in 1956.  Here, you get to marvel at the large herd of elephants,  go on a guided safari tour and explore the tropical forests.

Apart from the elephants, you will also find the chatty baboons, patas monkeys, antelopes,  hippos, baby elephants and other species of wildlife that will leave you speechless.

The reserve also has the Wikki Warm Springs and the Marshall cave systems. Yankari also has outdoor and indoor sports facilities and suitable accommodation.

Apart from having the various  species of wildlife, Yankari Game Reserve also has the Wikki Warm Springs and the Marshall cave systems

Apart from having the various  species of wildlife, Yankari Game Reserve also has the Wikki Warm Springs and the Marshall cave systems

(pinterest)

 

According to the reserve's official website, the Reserve Entry is N1,500 for Adults and N500 for Children/Students.

Room Accommodation: N1,800.00 is the least you can spend on a room. The most expensive room rate is for the Corporate Villa which goes for N236,000 and N250,000.

ALSO READ: See 5 reasons why you should spend this season in your hometown

Obudu Ranch Resort

This is the best place to go on vacation in Nigeria because of its water park, swimming pool, a golf course, night-time bonfires, and horseback riding.

The forest, mountains and beautiful scenery present the right opportunity to bond with your loved one and families.

Another thing to enjoy is the clean, fresh air. You don't realise how polluted the air you have been taking is until you stay at this resort.

Rooms go for as low as N25, 000.

New Afrika Shrine

The Fela Shrine a.k.a The New Afrika Shrine Afrika Shrine in Lagos state was built to replace the original one established by the late Fela Anikulapo-Kuti in the early '70s. It was burnt down in 1977.

It is a really great spot for fun seekers. While it is open all day, it really comes alive at night making it the perfect spot for nightcrawlers.

Fela's son, Femi Kuti performing with his band

Fela’s son, Femi Kuti performing with his band 

(Premium Times)

 

Highlights include getting to learn all about the life of the greatest African musician through his artefacts and belongings. According to Tripadvisor, a private tour costs N25,473.

You can also groove to the vibrant live afrobeat music performances by Femi Kuti or Seun Kuti, both Fela's sons, enjoy local dishes, have palm wine and other drinks for less than N2000.

The shrine holds free shows on Thursday nights and the last Saturdays of every month. While admission is free on Thursdays, it costs N500 for regular and N1000 for VIP on Sundays, according to Jumia Travel.

Ikogosi Warm Spring

Like the aforementioned resorts, this spot, located in Ikogosi, Ekiti State is great for relaxation.

Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort

Ikogosi Warm Spring Resort

( Agoda)

 

This one of a kind geological wonder has a resort and loads of recreational activities like swimming and hiking.

Despite all its beauty, the gate fee is only N500.

