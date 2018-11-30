Grand jury indicts Dallas cop who shot her black neighbor to death in his apartment

news

A grand jury indicted former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger on murder charges on Friday.

Guyger was arrested for manslaughter on September 9, three days after shooting dead her black neighbor Botham Jean in his apartment.

She has claimed that she mistakenly walked into Jean's apartment, which was located directly above her own, and shot him because she thought he was burglar.

The former Dallas police officer who shot dead her black neighbor in September has been indicted on murder charges.

The charges were handed down by a grand jury on Friday, nearly three months after Amber Guyger was arrested on manslaughter charges for the shooting of Botham Jean, 26.

While Guyger has changed details of the shooting over time, she currently claims that she returned home from a shift, mistook Jean's apartment for her own (it was located directly above her own), somehow gained access to the apartment and then shot Jean, fearing he was burglar.



She claims she didn't know that she was in the wrong apartment until she turned the lights on to try and call 911.

Jean, a recent grad who worked at accounting firm PriceWaterhouseCoopers, died at the hospital.

Gugyer was arrested three days after the fatal shooting and immediately posted bail. She was fired from the Dallas Police Department on September 24.

Jean's death has sparked multiple protests, with demonstrators demanding justice for his death. In late September, he was buried in his native St. Lucia.