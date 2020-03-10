This follows a notice from the Pan Africa International Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Trans and Intersex Association announcing that “our 5th Regional Conference, 27 – 31 July 2020 in Accra, Ghana.”

“This will be the first PAI conference in West Africa,” the association added.

But the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison in an interview with Accra based CTV on Tuesday, March 10, 2020.

According to her, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has rejected plans by the LGBT community to have their conference in Ghana.

She, hence said, “It is a no, government won’t allow it to happen in Ghana.”

“As we speak today a lot of international conferences have been cancelled. We should have been at the UN General Assembly which starts today but it has been cancelled. All international engagements and conferences have also been cancelled.

“I am a Christian likewise the President. The president has said no to the gay conference. Gay conference has nothing to do with the Ministry, it has nothing to do with the government,” she added.