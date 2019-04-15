It aired early this morning after months of tantalising teasers, trailers and pictures from HBO.

Following the buzz surrounding this highly anticipated TV show, Business Insider sub-Saharan Africa has put together the best reactions to this episode.

Here you go:

"Episode 1 of Season 8 is similar to the very first episode of GOT. Winterfell is at the centre of the story. Characters that we saw at Winterfell are back here for the very last time. The family theme is very strong in this episode. We also get hints of a power struggle between the Starks and Daenerys Targaryen. As usual, GOT writers are saving the fireworks for later. I suspect by the end of Episode 2 or straight up from Episode 3 we will see the clash between the living and the dead." - Ayo.

"Most of all, seeing all the characters back on the screen especially with all the reunion scenes was satisfying. There were a lot of interesting conversations happening and a lot of moving around that sets characters in place for future episodes. I cannot wait to see how it all unfolds now." - Sam.

"I have watched it back from season 1–7 twice, so to finally see the first episode of the new season gave me a sense of satisfaction but also left me super eager to see where things take off from there. The first episode was soo tense, the plot is just laying out and you can sense all the chaos that's about to take place. It was lit, Episode 2 can't come soon enough. Valar Moghulis" - Feranmi.

"Game of Thrones is a seminal show and arguably the greatest TV show ever. The final season gives me shivers and is set to be both a capitalist and humanist success. It is like the zenith of everything we have followed over the past 10 years." - Tolani.

"It was great, can't wait for episode 2" - Benita.

Have you seen the episode? Share your thoughts in the comment section.