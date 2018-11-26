Pulse.ng logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Business Insider > Lifestyle >

GM will stop building cars at 3 North American factories and cut its salaried workforce by 15% in 2019 as it shifts to electric and self-driving cars (GM)

Lifestyle GM will stop building cars at 3 North American factories and cut its salaried workforce by 15% in 2019 as it shifts to electric and self-driving cars (GM)

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

  • GM announced Monday that it will idle three factories in North America.
  • The automaker said that it will shift resources to investing in electric and autonomous vehicles.
  • GM is also rightsizing its manufacturing capacity ahead of a possible economic downturn or recession.


General Motors announced on Monday that it will stop building vehicles at three factories in North America in 2019.

According to the automaker, Oshawa Assembly in Oshawa, Ontario, Canada; Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly in Detroit; and Lordstown Assembly in Warren, Ohio will each be "deallocated" by the end of 2019 as GM both reorganizes its manufacturing capacity to focus on electric and self-driving vehicles, and prepares for a downturn in the auto market or a weakening on the US economy.

Each factory is either entirely or mostly devoted to passenger car production, and those vehicles have seen a collapse in consumer demand amid a shift to crossover SUVs and pickup trucks. Lordstown, in particular, builds a single, slow-selling sedan, the Chevy Cruze, as has been operating on just a single shift.

In a conference call with reporters to announce the moves, CEO Mary Barra said that idling the plants would ensure that GM remains "agile, resilient, and profitable."

She added that the largest US automaker is "taking these actions now while the company and economy are strong, to stay ahead of fast-changing industry and market conditions."

The three factories employ thousands of workers whose fates are unclear as the Detroit automaker head into a contract negotiation with the United Auto Workers.

Globally, GM is also reducing the size of its total workforce, including white-collar staff.

"Actions are being taken to reduce salaried and salaried contract staff by 15 percent, which includes 25 percent fewer executives to streamline decision making," the company said in a statement.

Top 3

1 Lifestyle Here are Africa's least developed countries in 2018bullet
2 Lifestyle A 20-year-old just became the first female black president...bullet
3 Lifestyle We ate a burger the regular way and upside down to see...bullet

Go to Pulse.ng

Emantic Bradford Sr. and April Pipkins, left, spoke out over the weekend to demand justice for their son Emantic Bradford Jr., right.
Lifestyle The family of the black man who police shot dead at a mall on Thanksgiving are demanding video be released to prove he was trying to help
Hudson Yards is located in New York City.
Lifestyle 12 of the most expensive real estate developments of this year
Ariana Grande and Mac Miller met in 2012.
Lifestyle Ariana Grande masterfully shut down a troll who accused her of milking ex Mac Miller's death
A look at passengers walking with luggage at Houston Intercontinental Airport.
Lifestyle These are the 15 best airports in America
X
Advertisement