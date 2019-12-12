After the successful remake of the 1992 "Living in Bondage," Nigerians are set to get another Nollywood classic.

The rights to the movie have recently been acquired by Charles Okpaleke, the executive producer of "Living in Bondage: Breaking Free."

Bellanaija reports that a remake of “Glamour Girls” is currently in the works.

The news has been confirmed by Okpaleke, who is also the co-founder of Play Network Africa, via social media.

All about Glamour Girls

Written and produced by Nigerian filmmaker Kenneth Nnebue, the movie told the story of a village girl whose desire for a better life got her to take a questionable job in Lagos state.

Directed by Chika Onukwufor, the 1994 classic boldly focused on sexuality and money. It had several memorable moments like the famous, controversial bathroom scene featuring Eucharia Anunobi and Zach Orji.

This movie made the careers of now Nollywood legends like Eucharia Anunobi, Zack Orji, Liz Benson, Dolly Unachukwu, Gloria Alozie, Ernest Obi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Gloria Anozie, Pat Attah and Sandra Achums.

Looks like it is the beginning of a sequel craze in Nollywood and we are here for it.