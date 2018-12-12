Pulse.ng logo
Gigi Hadid wore a shirt held together by a single button, but that wasn't even the boldest part of her all-orange outfit

Gigi Hadid was recently spotted in New York City wearing an all-orange outfit. The model's shirt was held together by a single small button.

Stars can't get enough of monochromatic outfits in 2018. play

(Splash News)

  • On Tuesday, Gigi Hadid was spotted in New York City wearing an all-orange outfit.
  • The model's shirt was held together by a single small button.
  • But her lace-covered orange jeans, made by sustainable couture label RVDK, and $1,295 printed Christian Louboutin boots stole the show.
  • Bella Hadid wore a similar style of shirt back in October during a stroll around New York City with The Weeknd.

Gigi Hadid could not be missed as she walked around New York City on Tuesday.

Decked out in head-to-toe orange, the model was spotted wearing a leather trench coat by Moschino over a glossy long-sleeved shirt, which was held together by a single small button.

Gigi completed the monochromatic look with high-waisted, lace-covered orange jeans by sustainable couture label RVDK and $1,295 printed Christian Louboutin booties.

Gigi also wore bright blood orange eyeshadow. play

(Splash News)

Gigi's younger sister, Bella, wore a similar style of shirt back in October during a stroll around New York City with The Weeknd.

Read more: Bella Hadid wore what looked like denim pajamas in broad daylight

That day, Bella kept warm in a $1,690 navy blue and black puffer coat by Ben Taverniti Unravel Project.

Under the jacket, she wore a matching shirt and pant set that looked like it was made of a dark-wash denim-style material from afar. (The Ellie Mae pieces are actually made mostly of cotton.)

Bella left the top unbuttoned from the chest down, exposing her midriff in a makeshift cutout.

Meanwhile, The Weeknd wore two jackets, an orange baseball cap, and black skinny jeans. play

(Splash News)

The model accessorized the ensemble with black Dr. Martens boots and a mini Prada handbag.

