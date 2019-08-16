Ghana’s unemployment rate has dropped to 7.1 percent.

During the period under review, a total of 611, 397 new jobs were created in the formal sector.

The Ministries, Departments and Agencies accounted for 343, 458 new jobs.

The decline, according to the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, Ignatius Baffour-Awuah was partly as a result of government’s flagship programmes and policies interventions conceptualised in the Coordinated Programme for Economic and Social Development Policies and the National Medium-Term Development Frame.

The minister made the revelation while speaking at the meet-the-press series in Accra.

He noted that interventions such as ‘Planting for Food and Jobs’, ‘Rearing for Food and Jobs’, ‘One-District-One-Factory’, Revamping Vocational Skills Training and Modules under Youth Employment Agency and the Nations Buildings Corps, have resulted in the drop of the rate of unemployment in the country.

He said during the period under review, a total of 611, 397 new jobs were created in the formal sector.

The Ministries, Departments and Agencies accounted for 343, 458 new jobs while the formal private sector created an estimated 267,939 new jobs.

The minister concluded that there has been a relatively stable and peaceful industrial atmosphere since January 2017 and applauded employers and the leadership of respective labour unions for their support.