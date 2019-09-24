The Finance Ministry in a statement issued on Friday, September 20, 2019, said, Mr Nti formally tabled his request at a meeting with the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta.

The ministry, while accepting the retirement notification said the government will continue to put in efforts to shore up domestic revenue which remains lower than targeted.

“Government is aiming to raise GH¢ 45.2bn in domestic revenues as the 2019 target even though GRA is 7.3% behind target as at end of July,'' Ken Ofori-Atta said, adding that “although the country’s tax revenues have grown consistently over the last few years, Ghana’s tax-to-GDP ratio at 17.6% is still well below the middle-income country average for Africa.”

In his place, Mr Ammishaddai Owusu-Amoah, Commissioner for Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRD), will become the acting Commissioner-General also responsible for DTRD.

About Mr Kofi Nti

Emmanuel Kofi Nti is a banker, economist, statistician, accountant and tax expert with experience spanning over 30 years.

He holds a combined Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics and Statistics from the University of Ghana and a combined Master’s degree in Economic and Financial Forecasting from the London Metropolitan University.

He is a Fellow of the Institute for Fiscal Studies, Ghana; Fellow of the Association of Chartered and Certified Accountants (ACCA), United Kingdom and Member of Chartered Institute of Taxation, Ghana.

He started his career as an Economist with the Bank of Ghana where he worked in the Development Finance, Rural Banking, Banking Supervision and the Treasury departments.

He left the Central Bank as the Head of the Treasury Information Statistics Office (TISO) of the Treasury Department where his work involved collaborating extensively with the Research Department, reporting on the foreign currency-denominated receipts and payments through the Central Bank, the Open Position of banks, and the Central Bank’s Cash Flow.

Mr Nti was the first Secretary of the Foreign Exchange Reserve Management Committee that manages the Central Bank’s investments and reserves.

He worked at the Ministry of Finance and Economic Planning as a consultant and was instrumental in the setting up of the Tax Policy Unit (TPU) in 2006 with objectives that include: providing a platform for developing and maintaining an effective tax policy making framework.

Until recently, he served as a Consultant Economist and Tax Expert, Prevention of Non-Communicable Diseases Department of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Africa Region, working from the WHO Office in Kampala, Uganda and then as a resident consultant in Ghana.

He has served as an adjunct lecturer at the Ashesi University and the Central University. At Ashesi, he taught final year Bachelor of Science (Administration) students in International Finance, while at the Central University he taught International Trade and International Economics in the MBA programme.