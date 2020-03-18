This rate represents a 2.7 percentage point decrease in producer inflation relative to the rate recorded in January 2020 (14.5%).

The month-on-month change in producer price index between January 2020 and February 2020 was -0.3 percent.

The producer price inflation in the Mining and Quarrying sub-sector decreased by 6.1 percentage points over the January 2020 rate of 32.2 percent to record 26.1 percent in February 2020.

The producer inflation for Manufacturing which constitutes more than two-thirds of the total industry decreased by 2.5 percentage points to record 8.7 percent.

The utility sub-sector recorded an inflation rate of 12.3 percent for February 2020 indicating a decrease of 0.3 percentage point over the January 2020 rate of 12.6 percent.