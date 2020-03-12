According to the WEF, Mr Nkrumah is among the 115 World’s Most Promising Leaders under the age of 40.

He was selected from over 2000 nominations from around the world.

The selection was announced on Wednesday, March 11, 2020, from WEF headquarters in Davos, Switzerland.

The Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin, Vice-President of Ecuador Otto Sonnenholzner, Chief Economist Allianz Germany Ludovic Subran and Meagan Rapinoe who is the Senior Captain of the US Women’s National Team were among the list.

The WEF said the selected finalists were chosen after a “rigorous process and are expected to continue driving innovation for positive change across civil society, arts, culture, government and business”.

Over the next five years, the selected leaders are expected to use their skills and competencies as exceptional people to build the vision, courage and influence to drive positive change in the world. Their work across various sectors is expected to improve the quality of lives and enhance livelihoods.

Aligned with the World Economic Forum’s mission, the leaders seek to spur public-private cooperation among these unique actors to demonstrate entrepreneurship in the global public interest.

“You will be an active member of the forum of Young Global Leaders which will enable you participate in a five-year leadership programme comprised of personalized learning opportunities and curated events that suit your interests and objectives for impact,” a notice to the young leaders said.