This is the first time the West African country has become a recipient of two awards by the global airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking body.

The ACI World revealed the winners of its world-renowned Airport Service Quality (ASQ) Awards on Monday, March 9, 2020.

The Terminal 3 of the KIA, which serves regional, international and long-haul operators, also emerged Africa’s ‘Most Improved’ Airport in the year under review.

The Awards were released in Montreal, Canada. The ACI also recognised the largest number of winning airports ever this year.

This is the first time KIA is winning these awards.

ACI World Director-General, Angela Gittens said: “The Airport Service Quality Awards represent the highest possible recognition for airport operators around the world and recognize excellence in customer experience.”

“The awards this year have been won by a diverse group of winning airports from around the world which illustrates the industry-wide commitment to delivering exceptional customer experience.”

“Delivering a better customer experience is an important business strategy in an increasingly competitive airport industry. ACI’s global ASQ programme is the only one that not only recognises excellence but also provides airports with objective measurement and benchmarking to help drive their performance.”

“We are pleased to note that the five winning airports in the category of ‘Best airport by size and region (under two million passengers per year in Europe)’, are all first-time winners of an ASQ award.”

The winning airports will be present at the ASQ Awards Ceremony to be held during the third ACI Customer Experience Global Summit in Krakow, Poland in September.

The Airport Service Quality programme is the world’s leading airport customer experience measurement and benchmarking programme.

The ASQ Departures programme measures passengers’ satisfaction using 34 key performance indicators. In 2019, more than half of the world’s 8.8 billion travellers passed through an ASQ airport.