Ghana’s inflation for July 2019 increases to 9.4 percent.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages group recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 6.6 per cent.

Clothing and footwear recorded the highest rate of 14.9 per cent.

This increase represents a 0.3 percentage increase relative to the 9.1 percent recorded in June.

The July rate is the percentage change in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) over the 12 months from July 2018 to July 2019.

Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages

The Food and non-alcoholic beverages group recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 6.6 per cent. This is 0.1 percentage point lower than the rate recorded in June 2019. Six subgroups of the food and non-alcoholic beverages group recorded inflation rates higher than the group’s average rate of 6.6 per cent.

The Non-food group recorded a year-on-year inflation rate of 10.7 percent in July 2019, compared to 10.3 per cent recorded for June 2019. Four subgroups recorded year-on-year inflation rates higher than the group’s average rate of 10.7 per cent.

Clothing, Footwear

Clothing and footwear recorded the highest inflation rate of 14.9 per cent, followed by Recreation and Culture, 14.8 per cent; Furnishings, household equipment and routine maintenance with 14.6 per cent, and miscellaneous goods and services 11.2 per cent. Inflation was lowest in the education sub-sector with 6.4 per cent.

Regional Inflation

At the regional level, the year-on-year inflation rate ranged from 8.5 per cent for the Upper East Region to 11.1 per cent for the Upper West Region. Five regions (Upper West, Brong Ahafo, Volta, Western and Ashanti) recorded inflation rates above the national average 9.4 per cent. Volta and Ashanti Regions, as well as the Northern and Eastern Regions, recorded the same inflation rate of 9.5 per cent and 9.0 per cent, respectively.