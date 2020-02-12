This is a 0.1 percentage points lower than the 7.9 percent recorded in December 2019.

However, the monthly change between January 2020 and December 2019 was 1.4%, the highest since the rebasing in August 2019.

According to the GSS figures, the food inflation rate was 7.8% whilst the non-food inflation rate was 7.9%.

The differential inflation between locally produced items (8.7%) and imported items (5.8%) was 2.9 percentage points.

The figures further revealed that local inflation has been growing faster than imported inflation for the past three months.