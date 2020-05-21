Ghana as of Wednesday (May 20, 2020) has confirmed 173 new COVID-19 cases.

This brings the total confirmed cases of the disease to 6,269.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) stated that the increase is due to new cases recorded in Greater Accra, Ashanti, Western and Central regions.

The GHS added that 125 more recoveries have been recorded, raising the number of recoveries to 1,898.

As of Wednesday night [May 20, 2020], the number of deaths remains at 31.

The total active Coronavirus cases is now at 4,340.

Eight persons are still in critical condition with the number of tests administered in the region of 187,000.

The Greater Accra region still leads with 4,582 confirmed cases, followed by the Ashanti region with 921 cases.

The cases in the Western and Central regions have now increased to 170 and 285 respectively.

So far, the Savannah, Ahafo, and Bono East regions have not recorded any case of the virus.

Find below the regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 4,582

Ashanti Region – 921

Central Region – 285

Western Region – 170

Eastern Region – 106

Western North Region – 57

Volta Region – 41

Northern Region – 31

Oti Region – 26

Upper East Region – 26

Upper West Region – 21

North East Region – 2

Bono Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0