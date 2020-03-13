In an address televised late Thursday evening, the minister said the two cases were confirmed on Thursday, March 13, 2020, at the Noguchi Memorial Institute of Medical Research.

He added that the two were persons from Norway and Turkey and that they were imported cases.

"Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable. We have initiated processes for contact tracing," the Minister said.

Ghanaians on social media have been reacting to this development.

These comments mainly on Facebook and Twitter suggest the government had known about the confirmed coronavirus cases before President Akufo-Addo addressed the nation on Wednesday (March 11, 2020).

During his address, President Akufo-Addo said that at the time, Ghana had recorded no case. He added that the government had released $100 million for the fight against the virus.

Here are some of the social media reactions