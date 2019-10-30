The young musician, in her latest song she released in October this year, is targetting unhealthy relationships that end violence on the woman.

From addressing cheating in her previous song ‘Ojorley’, Cina Soul is taking on toxic relationships and domestic violence in this new track.

According to her, there is a need for Africans especially men, to put a halt on violence against women.

Cina Soul, with this song, has joined some Ghanaian musicians including the Late Ebony, Chemphe, amongst others to educate Ghanaians on the need to stop domestic violence.

About her video

In the video to the track, Cina Soul and her on-screen partner demonstrate behaviours which not only put their relationship in jeopardy but also are damaging to their physical and mental well-being.

The constant emotional abuse from one partner transforms into physical abuse.

Meanwhile, social media (Twitter) users have jumped on the song and have expressed their views on the new song.

About Cina Soul

Christie Quincyna Quarcoopome also known in showbiz as Cina Soul is a Ghanaian singer-songwriter and recording artist.

She is a native of the Ga people of Ghana, hence, her songs are mostly sung in the Ga language.

Some of her songs include Ojorle, Tatale, Maama No Like Me, Shi Mi, amongst others.

Here’s the full lyrics of the song, ‘Killi Mi’

Hay… hay

Eŋɔ e, ona me tɔmɔ tsoobi

Ma kɛɛ me maame e,

Yee if I tell am she go say

She go say I be lady

(She go say, she go say I be lady)

You dey killi mi, dey beati me oo mama

Beati me oo mama

You dey killi mi, dey beati me oo mama

Beati me oo mama

You dey killi mi, dey beati me oo mamaa

Beati me oo mama

You dey killi mi, dey beati me oo mama, maama

Beati me oo mama

Oplaa me, oplaa me, oplaa me

Beati mi oo mama

Oplaa me, oplaa me, oplaa me

Beati mi oo mama

Eplaa me, eplaa me, eplaa me,

Beati mi oo mama

Oplaa me, oplaa me, oplaa me

Beati mi oo mame

Akɛɛ eye sɛkɛ

Mini kraa nfiabo mgbɛnɛ

Okɛɛ obaa ye kɔmi, ehabo okɔmi, bianɛ odɔ mi

Maaba osumɔ bɛe nɛke

Mini kraa nfiabo mgbɛnɛ

Okɛɛ obaa ye kɔmi, ehabo okɔmi, bianɛ omɔmi

Owola ee eyea yea

Gentleman

You dey killi mi, dey beati me oo mama

Beati me oo mama

You dey killi mi, dey beati me oo mama

Beati me oo mama

You dey killi mi, dey beati me oo mamaaa

Beati me oo mama

You dey killi mi, dey beati me oo mama, maama

Beati me oo mama

Oplaa me, oplaa me, oplaa me

Beati mi oo mama

Oplaa me, oplaa me, oplaa me

Beati mi oo mama

Eplaa me, eplaa me, eplaa me,

Beati mi oo mama

Oplaa me, oplaa me, oplaa me

Beati mi oo mame

