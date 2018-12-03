George H.W. Bush’s service dog Sully was only with the president for six months. Here's where he's going now

Sully paid final tribute to the president on Sunday as he was photographed guarding former President George HW Bush’s casket.
George H.W. Bush's service dog Sully is headed to a military medical center to help wounded soldiers after spending the last six months alongside the former president, who died on Friday, at 94.
Sully paid final tribute to the president on Sunday as he was photographed guarding Bush's casket. Bush's spokesman, Jim McGrath captioned a photo of the touching moment, "Mission Complete."
Sully will now spend the holiday season with America's VetDogs, which trains and places service dogs with disabled military veterans and first responders, in Smithtown, New York, before heading to his new job.
Come January, he will join the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center's Facility Dog Program.
He will work with two other dogs "to assist with physical and occupational therapy to wounded soldiers and active duty personnel during their journey to recovery at Walter Reed Bethesda," America’s VetDogs president John Miller told the Huffington Post.
Bush's son, former President George W. Bush wrote an Instagram post thanking Sully for his service.
"As much as our family is going to miss this dog, we're comforted to know he'll bring the same joy to his new home, Walter Reed, that he brought to 41," Bush wrote.
Bush was matched with Sully by America's VetDogs in June, just a couple months after his wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, died.
"A great joy to welcome home the newest member of our family, 'Sully,' a beautiful — and beautifully trained — lab from @AmericasVetDogs," Bush wrote on Twitter at the time. "Could not be more grateful, especially for their commitment to our veterans."
Bush and the two-year-old Labrador were often pictured together on social media, where they were called "best friends."
Sully even had his own social media account, where photos of the dog and Bush were regularly shared with sweet captions about the pair.
The dog was named after airline pilot Chesley "Sully" Sullenberger, who safely landed a passenger jet on the Hudson River in 2009, according to TIME.
Sully was trained to support the late president through his daily activities, and the pair quickly became close pals.
Sully can perform a two-page list of commands, including answering the phone and fetching items, according to CNN.
"As one person said, he can do just about anything except make you a martini, but not to worry, he can go get you someone to make you a martini," Bush spokesman McGrath said in June.
Miller said in a statement that it was an "honor" to have Sully serve by Bush’s side.
"As a true patriot and visionary, President Bush will forever be viewed by people with disabilities and their families as a hero through his efforts to enact the Americans with Disabilities Act. We are forever grateful to his service to the American people," Miller said.
The elder Bush died Friday at 94. He had a form of Parkinson's disease and was hospitalized periodically in recent years for pneumonia.