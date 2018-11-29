'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams shows off her new pink hair

news

"Game of Thrones" actress Maisie Williams has dyed her hair pink.

She posted photos of her new look on Instagram.

The 21-year-old actress, who plays Arya Stark on HBO's hit show, naturally has brown hair, but she showed off a new rosy pink hair color on her Instagram story Wednesday.

She first posted a selfie while sitting in front of a salon mirror with a towel wrapped around her hair and another over her shoulder. She followed the photo up with a dark video in a car where you can briefly see the pink in a quick flash of light.

But a few hours later, she posted a quick video under some lights that revealed the actual color.

Williams isn't the only "Game of Thrones" star to dye her hair.

Emilia Clarke dyed her brown hair blonde in September 2017 to match the iconic color of Daenerys Targaryen's hair.

Sophie Turner originally dyed her hair red to play Sansa Stark, but she has dyed her hair back to blonde.

Williams and her co-stars will be return once more on the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones," which returns in April 2019.

