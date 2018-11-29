Pulse.ng logo
'Game of Thrones' star Maisie Williams shows off her new pink hair

The actress who plays Arya Stark on the HBO show showed off her new hair on Instagram.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Maisie Williams has a new look. play

Maisie Williams has a new look.

(Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

"Game of Thrones" star Maisie Williams has gone pink.

The 21-year-old actress, who plays Arya Stark on HBO's hit show, naturally has brown hair, but she showed off a new rosy pink hair color on her Instagram story Wednesday.

She first posted a selfie while sitting in front of a salon mirror with a towel wrapped around her hair and another over her shoulder. She followed the photo up with a dark video in a car where you can briefly see the pink in a quick flash of light.

Read more: 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner says she and Maisie Williams like to get high in the bathtub

Maisie Williams at the salon. play

Maisie Williams at the salon.

(Maisie Williams/Instagram)

But a few hours later, she posted a quick video under some lights that revealed the actual color.

Maisie Williams has pink hair. play

Maisie Williams has pink hair.

(Maisie Williams/Instagram)

Williams isn't the only "Game of Thrones" star to dye her hair.

Emilia Clarke dyed her brown hair blonde in September 2017 to match the iconic color of Daenerys Targaryen's hair.

Emilia Clarke with blonde hair. play

Emilia Clarke with blonde hair.

(Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Sophie Turner originally dyed her hair red to play Sansa Stark, but she has dyed her hair back to blonde.

Sophie Turner blonde in 2018. play

Sophie Turner blonde in 2018.

(Lars Niki/Getty Images)

Williams and her co-stars will be return once more on the eighth and final season of "Game of Thrones," which returns in April 2019.

Visit INSIDER's homepage for more.

